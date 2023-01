ADVISORY ARGENTINA-GERMANY/NEWS CONFERENCE --GERMAN AUDIO

Scholz and Argentine President Fernandez meet in Buenos Aires

Start: 28 Jan 2023 23:30 GMT

End: 29 Jan 2023 00:30 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE IS EXPECTED TO CARRY GERMAN AUDIO ONLY. SEE SEPARATE LIVE EVENT FOR SPANISH AUDIO FOR NEWS CONFERENCE. NATURAL SOUND WITH ORIGINAL SPEECH NOT AVAILABLE FROM SOURCE.

==

BUENOS AIRES – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez hold joint news conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ARGENTINE FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Argentina

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: GERMAN WITH GERMAN TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com