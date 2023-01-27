NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 48 38 6 4 80 183 101 Toronto 49 30 11 8 68 166 129 Tampa Bay 47 31 15 1 63 170 139 Buffalo 48 26 19 3 55 183 162 Florida 50 23 21 6 52 171 176 Detroit 47 21 18 8 50 145 158 Ottawa 47 21 23 3 45 135 153 Montreal 49 20 25 4 44 130 179

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 47 30 9 8 68 154 126 New Jersey 48 31 13 4 66 168 129 N.Y. Rangers 48 26 14 8 60 153 128 Washington 51 26 19 6 58 161 144 Pittsburgh 48 24 15 9 57 157 147 N.Y. Islanders 50 23 22 5 51 144 143 Philadelphia 49 20 21 8 48 136 159 Columbus 48 15 30 3 33 125 186

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 50 28 13 9 65 171 130 Winnipeg 50 31 18 1 63 163 131 Colorado 46 26 17 3 55 144 126 Minnesota 46 25 17 4 54 145 134 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 St. Louis 48 23 22 3 49 152 172 Arizona 48 15 28 5 35 125 175 Chicago 46 14 28 4 32 110 168

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Seattle 47 28 14 5 61 172 145 Vegas 49 29 17 3 61 158 142 Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 163 170 Edmonton 49 27 18 4 58 180 160 Calgary 48 23 16 9 55 154 146 Vancouver 48 19 26 3 41 161 194 San Jose 49 14 25 10 38 147 187 Anaheim 48 14 29 5 33 118 201

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Ottawa 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Carolina 3, Dallas 2, OT

Columbus 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Seattle 6, Vancouver 1

Thursday's Games

Detroit 4, Montreal 3, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 2

Nashville 6, New Jersey 4

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.