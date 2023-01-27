COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

27 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 48 38 6 4 80 183 101
Carolina 47 30 9 8 68 154 126
Toronto 49 30 11 8 68 166 129
New Jersey 48 31 13 4 66 168 129
Tampa Bay 47 31 15 1 63 170 139
N.Y. Rangers 48 26 14 8 60 153 128
Washington 51 26 19 6 58 161 144
Pittsburgh 48 24 15 9 57 157 147
Buffalo 48 26 19 3 55 183 162
Florida 50 23 21 6 52 171 176
N.Y. Islanders 50 23 22 5 51 144 143
Detroit 47 21 18 8 50 145 158
Philadelphia 49 20 21 8 48 136 159
Ottawa 47 21 23 3 45 135 153
Montreal 49 20 25 4 44 130 179
Columbus 48 15 30 3 33 125 186

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 50 28 13 9 65 171 130
Winnipeg 50 31 18 1 63 163 131
Seattle 47 28 14 5 61 172 145
Vegas 49 29 17 3 61 158 142
Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 163 170
Edmonton 49 27 18 4 58 180 160
Colorado 46 26 17 3 55 144 126
Calgary 48 23 16 9 55 154 146
Minnesota 46 25 17 4 54 145 134
Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141
St. Louis 48 23 22 3 49 152 172
Vancouver 48 19 26 3 41 161 194
San Jose 49 14 25 10 38 147 187
Arizona 48 15 28 5 35 125 175
Anaheim 48 14 29 5 33 118 201
Chicago 46 14 28 4 32 110 168

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Ottawa 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Carolina 3, Dallas 2, OT

Columbus 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Seattle 6, Vancouver 1

Thursday's Games

Detroit 4, Montreal 3, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 2

Nashville 6, New Jersey 4

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.

