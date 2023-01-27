ADVISORY NETHERLANDS-FRANCE/MACRON-RUTTE

Macron and Rutte hold a joint news conference in The Hague
Start: 30 Jan 2023 17:40 GMT
End: 30 Jan 2023 18:10 GMT
THE HAGUE - French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte hold news conference after talks to discuss the war in Ukraine, migration, the European economy and next month's EU Summit.
SCHEDULE:
1715GMT French president Macron arrive for meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Rutte
1720GMT Bilateral meeting
1745-1810GMT French president Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte hold news conference
1900GMT Dinner (No access)
