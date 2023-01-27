ADVISORY NETHERLANDS-FRANCE/MACRON-RUTTE

Macron and Rutte hold a joint news conference in The Hague

Start: 30 Jan 2023 17:40 GMT

End: 30 Jan 2023 18:10 GMT

THE HAGUE - French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte hold news conference after talks to discuss the war in Ukraine, migration, the European economy and next month's EU Summit.

SCHEDULE:

1715GMT French president Macron arrive for meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Rutte

1720GMT Bilateral meeting

1745-1810GMT French president Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte hold news conference

1900GMT Dinner (No access)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: FRENCH / DUTCH / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com