ADVISORY MEMPHIS-POLICE/PROTEST --POSSIBLE ONLY

Protesters gather in Memphis as police release Tyre Nichols video

Start: 27 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 27 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, USA - Demonstrators gather in Martyr's park as Memphis police prepare to release a series of videos showing the incident in which five police officers, now charged with murder, in a traffic stop that authorities say resulted in the brutal beating and death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man.

