ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE-NETANYAHU

Israeli PM Netanyahu to speak after seven killed in synagogue attack
Start: 27 Jan 2023 22:04 GMT
End: 27 Jan 2023 22:06 GMT
JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to speak after a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded 10 others in a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Israel
DIGITAL: No use Israel
Source: CHANNEL 13
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Israel
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com