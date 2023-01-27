COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
27 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE-NETANYAHU

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 27

27 de Enero de 2023

Israeli PM Netanyahu to speak after seven killed in synagogue attack

Start: 27 Jan 2023 22:04 GMT

End: 27 Jan 2023 22:06 GMT

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to speak after a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded 10 others in a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

Reuters

