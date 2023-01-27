ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE-NETANYAHU

Israeli PM Netanyahu to speak after seven killed in synagogue attack

Start: 27 Jan 2023 22:04 GMT

End: 27 Jan 2023 22:06 GMT

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to speak after a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded 10 others in a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Israel

DIGITAL: No use Israel

Source: CHANNEL 13

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com