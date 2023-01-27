ADVISORY HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/GERMANY

German parliament commemorates victims of the Holocaust
Start: 27 Jan 2023 08:55 GMT
End: 27 Jan 2023 09:19 GMT
BERLIN - The German parliament, the Bundestag, commemorates the victims of the Holocaust with remarks by parliament president Baerbel Bas, followed by Holocaust survivor Rozette Kats. This year's commemoration will focus on victims who were persecuted for their sexual orientation.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT Event starts in German parliament to commemorate Holocaust victims
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: DEUTSCHER BUNDESTAG
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com