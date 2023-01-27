COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/GERMANY

REUTERS

JAN 27

27 de Enero de 2023

German parliament commemorates victims of the Holocaust

Start: 27 Jan 2023 08:55 GMT

End: 27 Jan 2023 09:19 GMT

BERLIN - The German parliament, the Bundestag, commemorates the victims of the Holocaust with remarks by parliament president Baerbel Bas, followed by Holocaust survivor Rozette Kats. This year's commemoration will focus on victims who were persecuted for their sexual orientation.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT Event starts in German parliament to commemorate Holocaust victims

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: DEUTSCHER BUNDESTAG

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

