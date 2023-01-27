ADVISORY CZECH-ELECTION/RESULTS

Czech presidential election results announced

Start: 28 Jan 2023 16:00 GMT

End: 28 Jan 2023 17:00 GMT

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - Early results are announced in the second round of the Czech presidential election. Czech Army General Petr Pavel is a frontrunner.

