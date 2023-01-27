COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY CZECH-ELECTION/RESULTS

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 27

27 de Enero de 2023

Czech presidential election results announced

Start: 28 Jan 2023 16:00 GMT

End: 28 Jan 2023 17:00 GMT

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - Early results are announced in the second round of the Czech presidential election. Czech Army General Petr Pavel is a frontrunner.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Czech Republic

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH CZECH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

