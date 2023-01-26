COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

NHL Glance

26 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 47 38 5 4 80 181 98
Toronto 49 30 11 8 68 166 129
Tampa Bay 46 30 15 1 61 167 137
Buffalo 47 25 19 3 53 180 160
Florida 50 23 21 6 52 171 176
Detroit 46 20 18 8 48 141 155
Ottawa 47 21 23 3 45 135 153
Montreal 48 20 25 3 43 127 175

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 47 30 9 8 68 154 126
New Jersey 47 31 12 4 66 164 123
N.Y. Rangers 48 26 14 8 60 153 128
Pittsburgh 47 24 15 8 56 155 144
Washington 50 25 19 6 56 158 142
N.Y. Islanders 50 23 22 5 51 144 143
Philadelphia 49 20 21 8 48 136 159
Columbus 47 14 30 3 31 122 184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 50 28 13 9 65 171 130
Winnipeg 49 31 17 1 63 161 128
Colorado 46 26 17 3 55 144 126
Minnesota 46 25 17 4 54 145 134
Nashville 47 23 18 6 52 131 137
St. Louis 48 23 22 3 49 152 172
Arizona 48 15 28 5 35 125 175
Chicago 46 14 28 4 32 110 168

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 49 29 17 3 61 158 142
Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 163 170
Seattle 46 27 14 5 59 166 144
Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 178 157
Calgary 48 23 16 9 55 154 146
Vancouver 47 19 25 3 41 160 188
San Jose 49 14 25 10 38 147 187
Anaheim 48 14 29 5 33 118 201

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 3, San Jose 2, OT

Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Pittsburgh 7, Florida 6, OT

Boston 4, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

New Jersey 3, Vegas 2, OT

Buffalo 5, St. Louis 3

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 3, Washington 2

Anaheim 5, Arizona 2

Vancouver 5, Chicago 2

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Ottawa 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Carolina 3, Dallas 2, OT

Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

