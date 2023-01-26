NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 47 38 5 4 80 181 98 Toronto 49 30 11 8 68 166 129 Tampa Bay 46 30 15 1 61 167 137 Buffalo 47 25 19 3 53 180 160 Florida 50 23 21 6 52 171 176 Detroit 46 20 18 8 48 141 155 Ottawa 47 21 23 3 45 135 153 Montreal 48 20 25 3 43 127 175

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 47 30 9 8 68 154 126 New Jersey 47 31 12 4 66 164 123 N.Y. Rangers 48 26 14 8 60 153 128 Pittsburgh 47 24 15 8 56 155 144 Washington 50 25 19 6 56 158 142 N.Y. Islanders 50 23 22 5 51 144 143 Philadelphia 49 20 21 8 48 136 159 Columbus 47 14 30 3 31 122 184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 50 28 13 9 65 171 130 Winnipeg 49 31 17 1 63 161 128 Colorado 46 26 17 3 55 144 126 Minnesota 46 25 17 4 54 145 134 Nashville 47 23 18 6 52 131 137 St. Louis 48 23 22 3 49 152 172 Arizona 48 15 28 5 35 125 175 Chicago 46 14 28 4 32 110 168

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 49 29 17 3 61 158 142 Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 163 170 Seattle 46 27 14 5 59 166 144 Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 178 157 Calgary 48 23 16 9 55 154 146 Vancouver 47 19 25 3 41 160 188 San Jose 49 14 25 10 38 147 187 Anaheim 48 14 29 5 33 118 201

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 3, San Jose 2, OT

Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Pittsburgh 7, Florida 6, OT

Boston 4, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

New Jersey 3, Vegas 2, OT

Buffalo 5, St. Louis 3

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 3, Washington 2

Anaheim 5, Arizona 2

Vancouver 5, Chicago 2

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Ottawa 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Carolina 3, Dallas 2, OT

Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.