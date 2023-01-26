NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|47
|38
|5
|4
|80
|181
|98
|Carolina
|47
|30
|9
|8
|68
|154
|126
|Toronto
|49
|30
|11
|8
|68
|166
|129
|New Jersey
|47
|31
|12
|4
|66
|164
|123
|Tampa Bay
|46
|30
|15
|1
|61
|167
|137
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|26
|14
|8
|60
|153
|128
|Pittsburgh
|47
|24
|15
|8
|56
|155
|144
|Washington
|50
|25
|19
|6
|56
|158
|142
|Buffalo
|47
|25
|19
|3
|53
|180
|160
|Florida
|50
|23
|21
|6
|52
|171
|176
|N.Y. Islanders
|50
|23
|22
|5
|51
|144
|143
|Detroit
|46
|20
|18
|8
|48
|141
|155
|Philadelphia
|49
|20
|21
|8
|48
|136
|159
|Ottawa
|47
|21
|23
|3
|45
|135
|153
|Montreal
|48
|20
|25
|3
|43
|127
|175
|Columbus
|47
|14
|30
|3
|31
|122
|184
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|50
|28
|13
|9
|65
|171
|130
|Winnipeg
|49
|31
|17
|1
|63
|161
|128
|Vegas
|49
|29
|17
|3
|61
|158
|142
|Los Angeles
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|163
|170
|Seattle
|46
|27
|14
|5
|59
|166
|144
|Edmonton
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|178
|157
|Colorado
|46
|26
|17
|3
|55
|144
|126
|Calgary
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|154
|146
|Minnesota
|46
|25
|17
|4
|54
|145
|134
|Nashville
|47
|23
|18
|6
|52
|131
|137
|St. Louis
|48
|23
|22
|3
|49
|152
|172
|Vancouver
|47
|19
|25
|3
|41
|160
|188
|San Jose
|49
|14
|25
|10
|38
|147
|187
|Arizona
|48
|15
|28
|5
|35
|125
|175
|Anaheim
|48
|14
|29
|5
|33
|118
|201
|Chicago
|46
|14
|28
|4
|32
|110
|168
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 3, San Jose 2, OT
Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
Pittsburgh 7, Florida 6, OT
Boston 4, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2
New Jersey 3, Vegas 2, OT
Buffalo 5, St. Louis 3
Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1
Colorado 3, Washington 2
Anaheim 5, Arizona 2
Vancouver 5, Chicago 2
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Ottawa 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Carolina 3, Dallas 2, OT
Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.