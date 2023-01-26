NBA Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|35
|14
|.714
|—
|Philadelphia
|31
|16
|.660
|3
|Brooklyn
|29
|18
|.617
|5
|New York
|26
|23
|.531
|9
|Toronto
|21
|27
|.438
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|Atlanta
|25
|24
|.510
|2
|Washington
|22
|26
|.458
|4½
|Orlando
|19
|29
|.396
|7½
|Charlotte
|13
|36
|.265
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|Cleveland
|29
|20
|.592
|2½
|Indiana
|24
|26
|.480
|8
|Chicago
|22
|25
|.468
|8½
|Detroit
|12
|37
|.245
|19½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|New Orleans
|26
|23
|.531
|6
|Dallas
|25
|24
|.510
|7
|San Antonio
|14
|33
|.298
|17
|Houston
|11
|37
|.229
|20½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|34
|15
|.694
|—
|Utah
|25
|25
|.500
|9½
|Minnesota
|25
|25
|.500
|9½
|Oklahoma City
|23
|25
|.479
|10½
|Portland
|22
|25
|.468
|11
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|24
|.520
|3
|Phoenix
|25
|24
|.510
|3½
|Golden State
|23
|24
|.489
|4½
|L.A. Lakers
|22
|26
|.458
|6
___
Tuesday's Games
Indiana 116, Chicago 110
New York 105, Cleveland 103
Miami 98, Boston 95
Denver 99, New Orleans 98
Washington 127, Dallas 126
Phoenix 128, Charlotte 97
L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 115
Wednesday's Games
Orlando 126, Indiana 120
Philadelphia 137, Brooklyn 133
Atlanta 137, Oklahoma City 132
Milwaukee 107, Denver 99
Minnesota 111, New Orleans 102
Washington 108, Houston 103
Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Denver at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.