Jueves 26 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

NBA Glance

26 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 35 14 .714
Philadelphia 31 16 .660 3
Brooklyn 29 18 .617 5
New York 26 23 .531 9
Toronto 21 27 .438 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 27 22 .551
Atlanta 25 24 .510 2
Washington 22 26 .458
Orlando 19 29 .396
Charlotte 13 36 .265 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 31 17 .646
Cleveland 29 20 .592
Indiana 24 26 .480 8
Chicago 22 25 .468
Detroit 12 37 .245 19½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 31 16 .660
New Orleans 26 23 .531 6
Dallas 25 24 .510 7
San Antonio 14 33 .298 17
Houston 11 37 .229 20½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 34 15 .694
Utah 25 25 .500
Minnesota 25 25 .500
Oklahoma City 23 25 .479 10½
Portland 22 25 .468 11

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 27 19 .587
L.A. Clippers 26 24 .520 3
Phoenix 25 24 .510
Golden State 23 24 .489
L.A. Lakers 22 26 .458 6

___

Tuesday's Games

Indiana 116, Chicago 110

New York 105, Cleveland 103

Miami 98, Boston 95

Denver 99, New Orleans 98

Washington 127, Dallas 126

Phoenix 128, Charlotte 97

L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 115

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 126, Indiana 120

Philadelphia 137, Brooklyn 133

Atlanta 137, Oklahoma City 132

Milwaukee 107, Denver 99

Minnesota 111, New Orleans 102

Washington 108, Houston 103

Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.

