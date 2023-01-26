COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 26 de Enero de 2023
ADVISORY USA-CYBER/RANSOMWARE

REUTERS

JAN 26

26 de Enero de 2023

Attorney General Garland announces international ransomware enforcement action

Start: 26 Jan 2023 15:27 GMT

End: 26 Jan 2023 16:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C, USA - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce an international ransomware enforcement action.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

