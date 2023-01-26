ADVISORY USA-CYBER/RANSOMWARE

Attorney General Garland announces international ransomware enforcement action
WASHINGTON, D.C, USA - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce an international ransomware enforcement action.
