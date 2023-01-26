ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/MONTEREY PARK-VIGIL

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
25 de Enero de 2023

A vigil is held outside dance studio in Monterey Park

Start: 26 Jan 2023 02:00 GMT

End: 26 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

MONTEREY PARK, CALIFORNIA, USA – A vigil is held for the first time outside the dance studio in Monterey Park, where 11 people were killed in a mass shooting.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT -- Vigil expected to begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

