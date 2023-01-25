NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|47
|38
|5
|4
|80
|181
|98
|Carolina
|46
|29
|9
|8
|66
|151
|124
|New Jersey
|47
|31
|12
|4
|66
|164
|123
|Toronto
|48
|29
|11
|8
|66
|163
|127
|Tampa Bay
|46
|30
|15
|1
|61
|167
|137
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|26
|14
|7
|59
|151
|125
|Pittsburgh
|47
|24
|15
|8
|56
|155
|144
|Washington
|49
|25
|18
|6
|56
|156
|139
|Buffalo
|47
|25
|19
|3
|53
|180
|160
|Florida
|50
|23
|21
|6
|52
|171
|176
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|23
|21
|5
|51
|143
|141
|Detroit
|46
|20
|18
|8
|48
|141
|155
|Philadelphia
|49
|20
|21
|8
|48
|136
|159
|Ottawa
|46
|20
|23
|3
|43
|133
|152
|Montreal
|48
|20
|25
|3
|43
|127
|175
|Columbus
|47
|14
|30
|3
|31
|122
|184
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|49
|28
|13
|8
|64
|169
|127
|Winnipeg
|49
|31
|17
|1
|63
|161
|128
|Vegas
|49
|29
|17
|3
|61
|158
|142
|Los Angeles
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|163
|170
|Seattle
|46
|27
|14
|5
|59
|166
|144
|Edmonton
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|178
|157
|Calgary
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|154
|146
|Minnesota
|46
|25
|17
|4
|54
|145
|134
|Colorado
|45
|25
|17
|3
|53
|141
|124
|Nashville
|47
|23
|18
|6
|52
|131
|137
|St. Louis
|48
|23
|22
|3
|49
|152
|172
|Vancouver
|46
|18
|25
|3
|39
|155
|186
|San Jose
|49
|14
|25
|10
|38
|147
|187
|Arizona
|47
|15
|27
|5
|35
|123
|170
|Chicago
|45
|14
|27
|4
|32
|108
|163
|Anaheim
|47
|13
|29
|5
|31
|113
|199
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Florida 2
Buffalo 3, Dallas 2, OT
Calgary 4, Columbus 3, OT
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 3, San Jose 2, OT
Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
Pittsburgh 7, Florida 6, OT
Boston 4, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2
New Jersey 3, Vegas 2, OT
Buffalo 5, St. Louis 3
Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.