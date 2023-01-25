COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 25 de Enero de 2023
ADVISORY USA-GROUNDHOGDAY/

REUTERS

JAN 25

25 de Enero de 2023

Phil the groundhog makes his prediction on how long winter will last

Start: 02 Feb 2023 11:45 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PENNSYLVANIA - Spectators gather at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, as Phil the groundhog makes his prediction on how long winter will last.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT approx - Event to begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resales

DIGITAL: No resales

Source: VISITPA.COM HANDOUT / PENNSYLVANIA CABLE NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

