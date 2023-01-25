COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 25 de Enero de 2023
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-PENTAGON

REUTERS

JAN 25

25 de Enero de 2023

Pentagon briefing with Brigadier General Pat Ryder

Start: 25 Jan 2023 18:00 GMT

End: 25 Jan 2023 19:00 GMT

THE PENTAGON, ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES – Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder holds a news briefing, the same day the Biden Administration has announced they will send tanks to Ukraine.

