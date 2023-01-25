COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 25 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-POLITICS/SCHOLZ

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 25

25 de Enero de 2023

Scholz makes a speech to parliament, answers lawmakers' questions

Start: 25 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 25 Jan 2023 13:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will make a speech to parliament and answer lawmakers' questions.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Scholz speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: DEUTSCHER BUNDESTAG

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

