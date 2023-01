ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/HALF MOON BAY-COURT --UPDATED TIME

Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting to appear in court

Start: 25 Jan 2023 21:00 GMT

End: 25 Jan 2023 22:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: WE EXPECT LIVE COVERAGE OF STAKEOUT OUTSIDE THE COURT.

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA - Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting, Chunli Zhao, to appear in court.

