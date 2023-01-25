ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-DAY/PROTEST

Protesters in Australia call for date of national day to be changed

Start: 25 Jan 2023 22:19 GMT

End: 26 Jan 2023 00:30 GMT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Protesters are expected to rally and demand that the country's national day be changed, as the date marks the arrival of Britain's First Fleet in 1788 and subsequent colonisation of indigenous Australians.

SCHEDULE:

2330GMT (25/01) - Protest will begin (1030 local Sydney time)

