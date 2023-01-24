COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 24 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

NHL Glance

24 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 46 37 5 4 78 177 96
Toronto 48 29 11 8 66 163 127
Tampa Bay 45 29 15 1 59 163 135
Buffalo 46 24 19 3 51 175 157
Florida 49 23 21 5 51 165 169
Detroit 45 19 18 8 46 138 153
Ottawa 46 20 23 3 43 133 152
Montreal 47 20 24 3 43 125 171

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 46 29 9 8 66 151 124
New Jersey 46 30 12 4 64 161 121
N.Y. Rangers 47 26 14 7 59 151 125
Washington 49 25 18 6 56 156 139
Pittsburgh 46 23 15 8 54 148 138
N.Y. Islanders 49 23 21 5 51 143 141
Philadelphia 48 20 21 7 47 133 155
Columbus 47 14 30 3 31 122 184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 49 28 13 8 64 169 127
Winnipeg 48 31 16 1 63 160 126
Minnesota 45 25 16 4 54 143 130
Colorado 45 25 17 3 53 141 124
Nashville 46 22 18 6 50 129 136
St. Louis 47 23 21 3 49 149 167
Arizona 47 15 27 5 35 123 170
Chicago 45 14 27 4 32 108 163

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 48 29 17 2 60 156 139
Seattle 46 27 14 5 59 166 144
Los Angeles 49 26 17 6 58 159 167
Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 178 157
Calgary 48 23 16 9 55 154 146
Vancouver 46 18 25 3 39 155 186
San Jose 48 14 25 9 37 145 184
Anaheim 47 13 29 5 31 113 199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 4, San Jose 0

Arizona 4, Vegas 1

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Florida 2

Buffalo 3, Dallas 2, OT

Calgary 4, Columbus 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

