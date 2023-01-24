NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|46
|37
|5
|4
|78
|177
|96
|Carolina
|46
|29
|9
|8
|66
|151
|124
|Toronto
|48
|29
|11
|8
|66
|163
|127
|New Jersey
|46
|30
|12
|4
|64
|161
|121
|Tampa Bay
|45
|29
|15
|1
|59
|163
|135
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|26
|14
|7
|59
|151
|125
|Washington
|49
|25
|18
|6
|56
|156
|139
|Pittsburgh
|46
|23
|15
|8
|54
|148
|138
|Buffalo
|46
|24
|19
|3
|51
|175
|157
|Florida
|49
|23
|21
|5
|51
|165
|169
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|23
|21
|5
|51
|143
|141
|Philadelphia
|48
|20
|21
|7
|47
|133
|155
|Detroit
|45
|19
|18
|8
|46
|138
|153
|Ottawa
|46
|20
|23
|3
|43
|133
|152
|Montreal
|47
|20
|24
|3
|43
|125
|171
|Columbus
|47
|14
|30
|3
|31
|122
|184
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|49
|28
|13
|8
|64
|169
|127
|Winnipeg
|48
|31
|16
|1
|63
|160
|126
|Vegas
|48
|29
|17
|2
|60
|156
|139
|Seattle
|46
|27
|14
|5
|59
|166
|144
|Los Angeles
|49
|26
|17
|6
|58
|159
|167
|Edmonton
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|178
|157
|Calgary
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|154
|146
|Minnesota
|45
|25
|16
|4
|54
|143
|130
|Colorado
|45
|25
|17
|3
|53
|141
|124
|Nashville
|46
|22
|18
|6
|50
|129
|136
|St. Louis
|47
|23
|21
|3
|49
|149
|167
|Vancouver
|46
|18
|25
|3
|39
|155
|186
|San Jose
|48
|14
|25
|9
|37
|145
|184
|Arizona
|47
|15
|27
|5
|35
|123
|170
|Chicago
|45
|14
|27
|4
|32
|108
|163
|Anaheim
|47
|13
|29
|5
|31
|113
|199
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1
Winnipeg 5, Philadelphia 3
Boston 4, San Jose 0
Arizona 4, Vegas 1
Monday's Games
Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Florida 2
Buffalo 3, Dallas 2, OT
Calgary 4, Columbus 3, OT
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.