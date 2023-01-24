NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 46 37 5 4 78 177 96 Carolina 46 29 9 8 66 151 124 Toronto 48 29 11 8 66 163 127 New Jersey 46 30 12 4 64 161 121 Tampa Bay 45 29 15 1 59 163 135 N.Y. Rangers 47 26 14 7 59 151 125 Washington 49 25 18 6 56 156 139 Pittsburgh 46 23 15 8 54 148 138 Buffalo 46 24 19 3 51 175 157 Florida 49 23 21 5 51 165 169 N.Y. Islanders 49 23 21 5 51 143 141 Philadelphia 48 20 21 7 47 133 155 Detroit 45 19 18 8 46 138 153 Ottawa 46 20 23 3 43 133 152 Montreal 47 20 24 3 43 125 171 Columbus 47 14 30 3 31 122 184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 49 28 13 8 64 169 127 Winnipeg 48 31 16 1 63 160 126 Vegas 48 29 17 2 60 156 139 Seattle 46 27 14 5 59 166 144 Los Angeles 49 26 17 6 58 159 167 Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 178 157 Calgary 48 23 16 9 55 154 146 Minnesota 45 25 16 4 54 143 130 Colorado 45 25 17 3 53 141 124 Nashville 46 22 18 6 50 129 136 St. Louis 47 23 21 3 49 149 167 Vancouver 46 18 25 3 39 155 186 San Jose 48 14 25 9 37 145 184 Arizona 47 15 27 5 35 123 170 Chicago 45 14 27 4 32 108 163 Anaheim 47 13 29 5 31 113 199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 4, San Jose 0

Arizona 4, Vegas 1

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Florida 2

Buffalo 3, Dallas 2, OT

Calgary 4, Columbus 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.