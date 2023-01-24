COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Champions Tour Statistics

24 de Enero de 2023

Through Jan. 23

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Steve Stricker, $340,000. 2 (tie), Steven Alker, Darren Clarke, Ken Tanigawa and Mike Weir, $137,000. 6 (tie), Alex Cejka, Ernie Els and Kevin Sutherland, $77,000. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $61,000. 10 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Justin Leonard, $52,500. 12 (tie), Fred Couples, Thongchai Jaidee and Jerry Kelly, $42,333. 15 (tie), Scott McCarron, Vijay Singh and David Toms, $36,000. 18 (tie), K.J. Choi, Rocco Mediate, Colin Montgomerie, Corey Pavin and Dicky Pride, $28,600. 23, 3 tied with $24,000.

Scoring

1, 11 tied with .

Driving Distance

1 (tie), Olin Browne, Fred Funk, Bernhard Langer and Steve Stricker, 95.24. 5, Dicky Pride, 92.86. 6 (tie), Fred Couples, Rocco Mediate and Corey Pavin, 90.48. 9, 4 tied with 88.1.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Jerry Kelly, 81.92%. 2, Olin Browne, 78.69%. 3, Fred Funk, 78.05%. 4, Paul Goydos, 77.37%. 5, Joe Durant, 76.61%. 6, Ken Duke, 76.58%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 76.03%. 8, Colin Montgomerie, 74.19%. 9, Steven Alker, 73.90%. 10, Paul Broadhurst, 73.78%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Kevin Sutherland, 90.74%. 2, Steve Stricker, 88.89%. 3 (tie), Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer, 85.19%. 5, Mike Weir, 83.33%. 6, 7 tied with 81.48%.

Total Driving

1, Steve Stricker, 10. 2, Thongchai Jaidee, 11. 3, Darren Clarke, 12. 4, Fred Couples, 13. 5 (tie), Stephen Ames and Ken Tanigawa, 23. 7, Rod Pampling, 24. 8 (tie), Michael Allen and Corey Pavin, 30. 10, 2 tied with 31.

Putting Average

1, Steve Stricker, 1.625. 2, Ernie Els, 1.628. 3, Darren Clarke, 1.659. 4, Mike Weir, 1.667. 5, Ken Tanigawa, 1.675. 6, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.692. 7, Michael Allen, 1.698. 8, Stephen Ames, 1.703. 9, 2 tied with 1.705.

Birdie Average

1, Mike Weir, 7.67. 2 (tie), Steven Alker and Steve Stricker, 7.33. 4 (tie), Alex Cejka and Ernie Els, 7. 6, Darren Clarke, 6.33. 7 (tie), Thongchai Jaidee and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 5.67. 9, 4 tied with 5.33.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, 14 tied with .

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Alex Cejka and Thongchai Jaidee, 100.00%. 3, Fred Couples, 80.00%. 4 (tie), Olin Browne and Rocco Mediate, 75.00%. 6 (tie), Doug Barron and Scott Parel, 71.43%. 8, 6 tied with 66.67%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Steve Stricker, 29. 2, Darren Clarke, 53. 3, Fred Couples, 73. 4, Thongchai Jaidee, 75. 5, Alex Cejka, 78. 6, Mike Weir, 85. 7 (tie), Ernie Els and Ken Tanigawa, 95. 9, Steven Alker, 100. 10, Kevin Sutherland, 104.

