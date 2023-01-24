COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

AHL Glance

25 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 39 26 8 4 1 57 117 95
Providence 39 23 8 6 2 54 117 105
Charlotte 39 20 15 2 2 44 113 117
WB/Scranton 38 19 14 2 3 43 109 102
Lehigh Valley 38 19 14 3 2 43 110 113
Hartford 39 16 14 3 6 41 110 119
Springfield 40 18 17 1 4 41 116 119
Bridgeport 40 17 16 6 1 41 131 138

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 38 27 9 1 1 56 142 120
Utica 39 21 12 5 1 48 123 114
Syracuse 37 18 13 3 3 42 135 123
Rochester 36 19 14 2 1 41 113 121
Laval 40 16 18 4 2 38 141 148
Cleveland 38 15 18 3 2 35 124 150
Belleville 39 15 20 3 1 34 129 145

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 38 22 8 6 2 52 145 105
Milwaukee 39 22 14 1 2 47 136 117
Manitoba 37 21 13 2 1 45 117 118
Iowa 39 20 14 2 3 45 117 116
Rockford 40 20 15 3 2 45 131 132
Grand Rapids 38 15 19 2 2 34 103 141
Chicago 36 14 18 3 1 32 108 135

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 37 27 6 3 1 58 142 102
Calgary 38 27 10 1 0 55 145 96
Colorado 39 24 12 3 0 51 119 100
Abbotsford 38 22 12 2 2 48 134 117
Ontario 36 20 14 1 1 42 114 102
Tucson 39 16 19 4 0 36 126 141
San Jose 40 17 21 0 2 36 102 136
Henderson 42 15 24 0 3 33 111 120
Bakersfield 37 14 20 2 1 31 101 121
San Diego 40 11 29 0 0 22 102 155

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Iowa 2, Rockford 1

Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Coachella Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

