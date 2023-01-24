COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-RIGHTS --POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 24

24 de Enero de 2023

German FM Baerbock speaks at Council of Europe

Start: 24 Jan 2023 10:45 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

STRASBOURG – Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the 46-nation Council of Europe as part of the assembly’s winter plenary session in Strasbourg.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: COUNCIL OF EUROPE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

