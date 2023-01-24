COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY NEW ZEALAND-POLITICS/INAUGURATION

REUTERS

24 de Enero de 2023

Chris Hipkins is sworn in as New Zealand's Prime Minister

Start: 24 Jan 2023 22:15 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2023 23:10 GMT

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - Chris Hipkins is officially sworn in as New Zealand's Prime Minister.

SCHEDULE:

2220GMT - Swearing in begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use New Zealand internet sites / any internet site of any New Zealand or Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

