ADVISORY NEW ZEALAND-POLITICS/ARDERN

New Zealand PM Ardern attends last political engagement
Start: 24 Jan 2023 00:48 GMT
End: 24 Jan 2023 03:00 GMT
RATANA, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend an annual Maori religious festival as her last political engagement before she officially resigns as the country’s leader.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use New Zealand
DIGITAL: No use New Zealand internet sites / any internet site of any New Zealand or Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms
Source: TVNZ
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: New Zealand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com