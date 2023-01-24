ADVISORY NEW ZEALAND-POLITICS/ARDERN

New Zealand PM Ardern attends last political engagement

Start: 24 Jan 2023 00:48 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2023 03:00 GMT

RATANA, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend an annual Maori religious festival as her last political engagement before she officially resigns as the country’s leader.

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

