COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 23 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW ZEALAND-POLITICS/ARDERN

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 24

23 de Enero de 2023

New Zealand PM Ardern attends last political engagement

Start: 24 Jan 2023 00:48 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2023 03:00 GMT

RATANA, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend an annual Maori religious festival as her last political engagement before she officially resigns as the country’s leader.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use New Zealand internet sites / any internet site of any New Zealand or Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Un libro y una serie: las explosivas confesiones de Pamela Anderson

Un libro y una serie: las explosivas confesiones de Pamela Anderson

Las series de Netflix Argentina que roban la atención hoy

Un joven humorista chileno causó furor con su participación en el show de James Corden

Top 10 de los podcast más populares hoy de Spotify Argentina

Lista de los 10 videos en tendencia hoy en YouTube Argentina

TENDENCIAS

Mau egipcio, el gato que sobrevivió a los estragos de la Segunda Guerra Mundial

Mau egipcio, el gato que sobrevivió a los estragos de la Segunda Guerra Mundial

Hacer ejercicio al aire libre mejora la salud cognitiva, según un estudio

Cuáles son las 10 ciudades con el peor tráfico del mundo

La nueva colección de Louis Vuitton y Yayoi Kusama: desde lunares de colores a flores psicodélicas

Usuarios de PayPal podrían ver comprometidos sus datos personales

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Un ex agente del FBI fue detenido por colaborar con un oligarca ruso

Un ex agente del FBI fue detenido por colaborar con un oligarca ruso

La Policía de Brasil identificó al autor intelectual del doble crimen del periodista británico y el experto indígena en la Amazonía

Lula da Silva ratificó que Brasil restablecerá relaciones diplomáticas con Venezuela y que reabrirán las embajadas

La Fiscalía de Brasil presentó cargos contra otras 54 personas por el intento de golpe de Estado

Un iceberg 15 veces más grande que París se desprendió de la Antártida