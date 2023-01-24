COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 24 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

ADVISORY ARGENTINA-CELAC/SUMMIT-NEWSER COLOMBIA

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 24

24 de Enero de 2023

Colombian President Petro holds news conference at CELAC summit in Buenos Aires

Start: 24 Jan 2023 20:35 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2023 21:35 GMT

BUENOS AIRES – Latin American leaders hold a news conference after meeting at the CELAC VII Heads of State and Government Summit.

SCHEDULE:

2030GMT - News conference with Colombian President Gustavo Petro

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Argentina

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/SPANISH/PORTUGUESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

