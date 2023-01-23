NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 46 37 5 4 78 177 96 Carolina 46 29 9 8 66 151 124 New Jersey 46 30 12 4 64 161 121 Toronto 47 28 11 8 64 158 125 Tampa Bay 45 29 15 1 59 163 135 N.Y. Rangers 46 25 14 7 57 145 123 Washington 49 25 18 6 56 156 139 Pittsburgh 46 23 15 8 54 148 138 Florida 48 23 20 5 51 163 163 N.Y. Islanders 48 23 20 5 51 141 136 Buffalo 45 23 19 3 49 172 155 Philadelphia 48 20 21 7 47 133 155 Detroit 45 19 18 8 46 138 153 Ottawa 46 20 23 3 43 133 152 Montreal 47 20 24 3 43 125 171 Columbus 46 14 30 2 30 119 180

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 48 28 13 7 63 167 124 Winnipeg 48 31 16 1 63 160 126 Vegas 47 29 16 2 60 155 135 Seattle 46 27 14 5 59 166 144 Los Angeles 49 26 17 6 58 159 167 Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 178 157 Minnesota 45 25 16 4 54 143 130 Colorado 45 25 17 3 53 141 124 Calgary 47 22 16 9 53 150 143 Nashville 46 22 18 6 50 129 136 St. Louis 47 23 21 3 49 149 167 Vancouver 46 18 25 3 39 155 186 San Jose 48 14 25 9 37 145 184 Arizona 46 14 27 5 33 119 169 Chicago 45 14 27 4 32 108 163 Anaheim 47 13 29 5 31 113 199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 6, Anaheim 3

Calgary 6, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 3

Columbus 5, San Jose 3

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 2, Detroit 1

Montreal 3, Toronto 2, OT

Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Dallas 4, Arizona 0

Chicago 5, St. Louis 3

Nashville 5, Los Angeles 3

Vegas 6, Washington 2

Edmonton 4, Vancouver 2

Colorado 2, Seattle 1, SO

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 4, San Jose 0

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.