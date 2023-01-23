COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 23 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

LPGA Tour Schedule

23 de Enero de 2023

Jan. 19-22 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Brooke Henderson)

Feb. 23-26 _ Honda LPGA Thailand, Chon Buri, Thailand

March 2-5 _ HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa Island, Singapore

March 9-12 _ Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan, China

March 23-26 _ LPGA Drive On Championship, Gold Canyon, Ariz.

March 30-April 2 _ DIO Implant LA Open, Palos Verdes, Calif.

April 12-15 _ LOTTE Championship, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

April 20-23 _ The Chevron Championship, The Woodlands, Texas

April 27-30 _ JM Eagle LA Championship, Los Angeles

May 4-7 _ Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, San Francisco

May 11-14 _ Cognizant Founders Cup, Clifton, N.J.

May 24-28 _ Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Las Vegas

June 1-4 _ Mizuho Americas Open , Jersey City, N.J.

June 9-11 _ ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.

June 15-18 _ Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.

June 22-25 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Springfield, N.J.

July 6-9 _ U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach, Calif.

July 13-16 _ Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio

July 19-22 _ Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.

July 27-30 _ Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

Aug. 3-6 _ Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Troon, United Kingdom

Aug. 10-13 _ AIG Women’s Open, Surrey, United Kingdom

Aug. 17-20 _ ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ballymena, United Kingdom

Aug. 24-27 _ CP Women’s Open, Vancouver, British Columbia

Aug. 31-Sept. 3 _ Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 7-10 _ Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati

Sept. 22-24 _ Solheim Cup, Andalucia, Spain

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Rogers, Ark.

Oct. 5-8 _ The Ascendant LPGA, The Colony, Texas

Oct. 12-15 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai

Oct. 19-22 _ BMW Ladies Championship , TBD

Oct. 26-29 _ Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Taipei, Taiwan

Nov. 2-5 _ TOTO Japan Classic, Omitama, Japan

Nov. 9-12 _ The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 16-19 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Un libro y una serie: las explosivas confesiones de Pamela Anderson

Un libro y una serie: las explosivas confesiones de Pamela Anderson

Las series de Netflix Argentina que roban la atención hoy

Un joven humorista chileno causó furor con su participación en el show de James Corden

Top 10 de los podcast más populares hoy de Spotify Argentina

Lista de los 10 videos en tendencia hoy en YouTube Argentina

TENDENCIAS

Qué es el pasaporte de batería y por qué será un elemento clave para la compra de un auto eléctrico

Qué es el pasaporte de batería y por qué será un elemento clave para la compra de un auto eléctrico

Sobrepeso y obesidad como estigma: qué es el body shaming y cómo puede afectar la salud mental

Derechos de autor en Twitch y YouTube: así se protege el contenido de los streamers

Cambiar de canción y de ruta, escribir correos y más comandos de voz en Android Auto

Una guía para padres y madres sobre la depresión en niños y adolescentes

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

¿Fin del boom? Bajó un 20% la venta de propiedades en el sur de la Florida en 2022

¿Fin del boom? Bajó un 20% la venta de propiedades en el sur de la Florida en 2022

Ghislaine Maxwell habló por primera vez desde la cárcel: “Ojalá nunca hubiera conocido a Jeffrey Epstein”

Casi 400 haitianos fueron detenidos cerca de las Bahamas intentando llegar al sur de la Florida

Nicolás Maduro confirmó que no viajará a Argentina para participar de la cumbre de la CELAC

Las autoridades rusas instalaron un sistema antiaéreo cerca de la residencia de Putin en la ciudad de Valdái