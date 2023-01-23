COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

English Results

23 de Enero de 2023

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Sunday's Matches

Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle 1, Fulham 0

Tottenham 0, Arsenal 2

Wednesday's Match

Crystal Palace 1, Man United 1

Thursday's Match

Man City 4, Tottenham 2

Saturday's Matches

Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0

Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Leicester 2, Brighton 2

Southampton 0, Aston Villa 1

West Ham 2, Everton 0

Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle 0

Sunday's Matches

Leeds 0, Brentford 0

Man City 3, Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal 3, Man United 2

Monday's Match

Fulham 0, Tottenham 1

Friday's Match

Chelsea vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

England Championship

Friday's Matches

Sheffield United 1, Hull 0

Burnley 2, West Brom 1

Saturday's Matches

Coventry 2, Norwich 4

Birmingham 1, Preston 2

Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol City 1, Blackburn 1

Cardiff 0, Millwall 1

QPR 1, Swansea 1

Stoke 4, Reading 0

Watford 1, Rotherham 1

Wigan 0, Luton Town 2

Sunday's Match

Sunderland 2, Middlesbrough 0

Tuesday's Match

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd

Hull vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m. ppd

Middlesbrough vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd

Norwich vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd

Preston vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd

Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. ppd

Swansea vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

West Brom vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Friday's Match

West Brom vs. Coventry, 3 p.m.

England League One

Monday's Match

Port Vale 0, Peterborough 2

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd

Derby 2, Bolton 1

Forest Green 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd

Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd

Oxford United 2, Ipswich 1

Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Plymouth 4, Cheltenham 2

Portsmouth 2, Exeter 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Shrewsbury 5, Cambridge United 1

Tuesday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Bolton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Charlton vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Derby, 10 a.m. ppd

Shrewsbury vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunday's Match

Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m. ppd

Wednesday's Match

Oxford United vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

Barrow vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd

Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd

Colchester 0, Gillingham 2

Crewe vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m. ppd

Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Hartlepool 2, Rochdale 0

Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ppd

Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage 3, Leyton Orient 0

Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Colchester vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Swindon vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday's Matches

Salford vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

England National League

Tuesday's Matches

Wealdstone vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Boreham Wood vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Torquay United vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Altrincham 3, Maidenhead United 2

Barnet vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Solihull Moors 1, Aldershot 2

Wrexham vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Boreham Wood vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. ppd

Bromley 2, Aldershot 2

Eastleigh vs. York City FC, 10 a.m. ppd

Halifax Town vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m. ppd

Gateshead FC vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m. ppd

Maidenhead United vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd

Maidstone United FC 2, Wrexham 3

Oldham vs. Southend, 10 a.m. ppd

Solihull Moors vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m. ppd

Woking vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. ppd

Yeovil vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd

Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 12:20 p.m. ppd

Tuesday's Matches

Boreham Wood vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Bromley vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.

Chesterfield vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Maidstone United FC vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.

Oldham vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.

Yeovil vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Halifax Town vs. Scunthorpe, 2:30 p.m.

Eastleigh vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.

Woking vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Altrincham vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Woking, 10 a.m. ppd

York City FC vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Aldershot vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Match

Scunthorpe vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.

