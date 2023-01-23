ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 38 27 10 1 0 55 152 115 Reading 36 24 11 1 0 49 123 94 Maine 35 22 11 1 1 46 132 102 Worcester 40 20 17 3 0 43 136 136 Adirondack 36 12 18 5 1 30 108 126 Trois-Rivieres 37 14 21 2 0 30 106 135 Norfolk 38 6 29 1 2 15 91 170

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 36 22 9 3 2 49 123 100 South Carolina 34 22 8 3 1 48 125 93 Jacksonville 37 23 13 1 0 47 126 112 Greenville 37 20 10 7 0 47 121 111 Atlanta 37 20 14 3 0 43 109 110 Orlando 39 18 16 4 1 41 116 128 Savannah 34 10 18 6 0 26 87 117

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 39 27 11 1 0 55 147 111 Cincinnati 35 21 8 4 2 48 123 104 Toledo 39 20 14 4 1 45 130 115 Wheeling 38 18 16 4 0 40 111 118 Kalamazoo 37 17 17 3 0 37 93 108 Fort Wayne 35 15 14 4 2 36 129 138 Iowa 36 7 20 8 1 23 89 139

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 37 29 7 1 0 59 156 78 Wichita 39 23 13 3 0 49 134 109 Rapid City 39 20 18 1 0 41 132 142 Kansas City 34 16 13 5 0 37 111 115 Tulsa 35 12 16 6 1 31 101 127 Utah 36 15 20 1 0 31 95 125 Allen 35 14 20 1 0 29 101 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Reading 5, Norfolk 1

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2

Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 0

Florida 6, Savannah 2

Greenville 6, Orlando 3

Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2

Maine 3, Worcester 1

Indy 4, Fort Wayne 2

Toledo 5, Iowa 0

Tulsa 5, Utah 2

Wichita 7, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 5, Idaho 4

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Kalamazoo 2

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 4

Orlando 2, Florida 1

Wheeling 3, Indy 1

Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 4

Toledo 5, Iowa 1

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.