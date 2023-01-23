COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 22 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ECHL Glance

22 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 38 27 10 1 0 55 152 115
Reading 36 24 11 1 0 49 123 94
Maine 35 22 11 1 1 46 132 102
Worcester 40 20 17 3 0 43 136 136
Adirondack 36 12 18 5 1 30 108 126
Trois-Rivieres 37 14 21 2 0 30 106 135
Norfolk 38 6 29 1 2 15 91 170

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 36 22 9 3 2 49 123 100
South Carolina 34 22 8 3 1 48 125 93
Jacksonville 37 23 13 1 0 47 126 112
Greenville 37 20 10 7 0 47 121 111
Atlanta 37 20 14 3 0 43 109 110
Orlando 39 18 16 4 1 41 116 128
Savannah 34 10 18 6 0 26 87 117

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 39 27 11 1 0 55 147 111
Cincinnati 35 21 8 4 2 48 123 104
Toledo 39 20 14 4 1 45 130 115
Wheeling 38 18 16 4 0 40 111 118
Kalamazoo 37 17 17 3 0 37 93 108
Fort Wayne 35 15 14 4 2 36 129 138
Iowa 36 7 20 8 1 23 89 139

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 37 29 7 1 0 59 156 78
Wichita 39 23 13 3 0 49 134 109
Rapid City 39 20 18 1 0 41 132 142
Kansas City 34 16 13 5 0 37 111 115
Tulsa 35 12 16 6 1 31 101 127
Utah 36 15 20 1 0 31 95 125
Allen 35 14 20 1 0 29 101 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Reading 5, Norfolk 1

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2

Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 0

Florida 6, Savannah 2

Greenville 6, Orlando 3

Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2

Maine 3, Worcester 1

Indy 4, Fort Wayne 2

Toledo 5, Iowa 0

Tulsa 5, Utah 2

Wichita 7, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 5, Idaho 4

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Kalamazoo 2

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 4

Orlando 2, Florida 1

Wheeling 3, Indy 1

Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 4

Toledo 5, Iowa 1

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cientos de personas despidieron a Lisa Marie Presley en Graceland en un memorial público

Cientos de personas despidieron a Lisa Marie Presley en Graceland en un memorial público

Jorge Drexler brindará un taller cultural en Madrid sobre la importancia de la música afrodescendiente en la identidad iberoamericana

La dura infancia de Steven Spielberg: acoso escolar, alumno pésimo y padres dispares

Brooke Shields reveló que fue violada: “No pude luchar, estaba totalmente paralizada”

De Kim Kardashian a Meryl Streep: las joyas más espectaculares que lucieron las estrellas

TENDENCIAS

En qué se diferencia la alimentación de un niño obeso con la de uno “saludable”, según la ciencia

En qué se diferencia la alimentación de un niño obeso con la de uno “saludable”, según la ciencia

Así se puede poner el teclado en la pantalla del Mac

Diez curiosidades de los rinocerontes, uno de los animales más grandes del mundo

Cómo evitar gastar muchos datos y batería con tantas aplicaciones en el celular

Cinco formas de evitar que una laptop se sobrecaliente

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Los empresarios huyen de la mano dura de China: “No tienes por qué quedarte ahí”

Los empresarios huyen de la mano dura de China: “No tienes por qué quedarte ahí”

Continúan las denuncias contra el régimen de Maduro por violaciones a los derechos humanos: la CPI recibirá testimonios hasta el 7 de marzo

Aplicación para videollamadas muestra a las personas como si vieran a la cámara

Por qué el alcohol, incluso en pocas cantidades, puede dañar la salud

Cientos de personas despidieron a Lisa Marie Presley en Graceland en un memorial público