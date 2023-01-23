ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|38
|27
|10
|1
|0
|55
|152
|115
|Reading
|36
|24
|11
|1
|0
|49
|123
|94
|Maine
|35
|22
|11
|1
|1
|46
|132
|102
|Worcester
|40
|20
|17
|3
|0
|43
|136
|136
|Adirondack
|36
|12
|18
|5
|1
|30
|108
|126
|Trois-Rivieres
|37
|14
|21
|2
|0
|30
|106
|135
|Norfolk
|38
|6
|29
|1
|2
|15
|91
|170
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|36
|22
|9
|3
|2
|49
|123
|100
|South Carolina
|34
|22
|8
|3
|1
|48
|125
|93
|Jacksonville
|37
|23
|13
|1
|0
|47
|126
|112
|Greenville
|37
|20
|10
|7
|0
|47
|121
|111
|Atlanta
|37
|20
|14
|3
|0
|43
|109
|110
|Orlando
|39
|18
|16
|4
|1
|41
|116
|128
|Savannah
|34
|10
|18
|6
|0
|26
|87
|117
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|39
|27
|11
|1
|0
|55
|147
|111
|Cincinnati
|35
|21
|8
|4
|2
|48
|123
|104
|Toledo
|39
|20
|14
|4
|1
|45
|130
|115
|Wheeling
|38
|18
|16
|4
|0
|40
|111
|118
|Kalamazoo
|37
|17
|17
|3
|0
|37
|93
|108
|Fort Wayne
|35
|15
|14
|4
|2
|36
|129
|138
|Iowa
|36
|7
|20
|8
|1
|23
|89
|139
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|37
|29
|7
|1
|0
|59
|156
|78
|Wichita
|39
|23
|13
|3
|0
|49
|134
|109
|Rapid City
|39
|20
|18
|1
|0
|41
|132
|142
|Kansas City
|34
|16
|13
|5
|0
|37
|111
|115
|Tulsa
|35
|12
|16
|6
|1
|31
|101
|127
|Utah
|36
|15
|20
|1
|0
|31
|95
|125
|Allen
|35
|14
|20
|1
|0
|29
|101
|129
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Reading 5, Norfolk 1
South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2
Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 0
Florida 6, Savannah 2
Greenville 6, Orlando 3
Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2
Maine 3, Worcester 1
Indy 4, Fort Wayne 2
Toledo 5, Iowa 0
Tulsa 5, Utah 2
Wichita 7, Kansas City 1
Rapid City 5, Idaho 4
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 6, Kalamazoo 2
Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 4
Orlando 2, Florida 1
Wheeling 3, Indy 1
Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 4
Toledo 5, Iowa 1
Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 2
Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Newfoundland at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.