COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 23 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Champions Tour Statistics

23 de Enero de 2023

Through Jan. 22

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Steve Stricker, $340,000. 2 (tie), Steven Alker, Darren Clarke, Ken Tanigawa and Mike Weir, $137,000. 6 (tie), Alex Cejka, Ernie Els and Kevin Sutherland, $77,000. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $61,000. 10 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Justin Leonard, $52,500. 12 (tie), Fred Couples, Thongchai Jaidee and Jerry Kelly, $42,333. 15 (tie), Scott McCarron, Vijay Singh and David Toms, $36,000. 18 (tie), K.J. Choi, Rocco Mediate, Colin Montgomerie, Corey Pavin and Dicky Pride, $28,600. 23, 3 tied with $24,000.

Scoring

1, 11 tied with .

Driving Distance

1 (tie), Olin Browne, Fred Funk, Bernhard Langer and Steve Stricker, 95.24. 5, Dicky Pride, 92.86. 6 (tie), Fred Couples, Rocco Mediate and Corey Pavin, 90.48. 9, 4 tied with 88.1.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Jerry Kelly, 81.92%. 2, Olin Browne, 78.69%. 3, Fred Funk, 78.05%. 4, Paul Goydos, 77.37%. 5, Joe Durant, 76.61%. 6, Ken Duke, 76.58%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 76.03%. 8, Colin Montgomerie, 74.19%. 9, Steven Alker, 73.90%. 10, Paul Broadhurst, 73.78%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Kevin Sutherland, 90.74%. 2, Steve Stricker, 88.89%. 3 (tie), Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer, 85.19%. 5, Mike Weir, 83.33%. 6, 7 tied with 81.48%.

Total Driving

1, Steve Stricker, 10. 2, Thongchai Jaidee, 11. 3, Darren Clarke, 12. 4, Fred Couples, 13. 5 (tie), Stephen Ames and Ken Tanigawa, 23. 7, Rod Pampling, 24. 8 (tie), Michael Allen and Corey Pavin, 30. 10, 2 tied with 31.

Putting Average

1, Steve Stricker, 1.625. 2, Ernie Els, 1.628. 3, Darren Clarke, 1.659. 4, Mike Weir, 1.667. 5, Ken Tanigawa, 1.675. 6, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.692. 7, Michael Allen, 1.698. 8, Stephen Ames, 1.703. 9, 2 tied with 1.705.

Birdie Average

1, Mike Weir, 7.67. 2 (tie), Steven Alker and Steve Stricker, 7.33. 4 (tie), Alex Cejka and Ernie Els, 7. 6, Darren Clarke, 6.33. 7 (tie), Thongchai Jaidee and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 5.67. 9, 4 tied with 5.33.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, 14 tied with .

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Alex Cejka and Thongchai Jaidee, 100.00%. 3, Fred Couples, 80.00%. 4 (tie), Olin Browne and Rocco Mediate, 75.00%. 6 (tie), Doug Barron and Scott Parel, 71.43%. 8, 6 tied with 66.67%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Steve Stricker, 29. 2, Darren Clarke, 53. 3, Fred Couples, 73. 4, Thongchai Jaidee, 75. 5, Alex Cejka, 78. 6, Mike Weir, 85. 7 (tie), Ernie Els and Ken Tanigawa, 95. 9, Steven Alker, 100. 10, Kevin Sutherland, 104.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Un libro y una serie: las explosivas confesiones de Pamela Anderson

Un libro y una serie: las explosivas confesiones de Pamela Anderson

Las series de Netflix Argentina que roban la atención hoy

Un joven humorista chileno causó furor con su participación en el show de James Corden

Top 10 de los podcast más populares hoy de Spotify Argentina

Lista de los 10 videos en tendencia hoy en YouTube Argentina

TENDENCIAS

Sobrepeso y obesidad como estigma: qué es el body shaming y cómo puede afectar la salud mental

Sobrepeso y obesidad como estigma: qué es el body shaming y cómo puede afectar la salud mental

Derechos de autor en Twitch y YouTube: así se protege el contenido de los streamers

Cambiar de canción y de ruta, escribir correos y más comandos de voz en Android Auto

Una guía para padres y madres sobre la depresión en niños y adolescentes

Vacunas bivalentes contra COVID: los detalles de cuándo comienza la aplicación en todo el país

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

¿Fin del boom? Bajó un 20% la venta de propiedades en el sur de la Florida en 2022

¿Fin del boom? Bajó un 20% la venta de propiedades en el sur de la Florida en 2022

Ghislaine Maxwell habló por primera vez desde la cárcel: “Ojalá nunca hubiera conocido a Jeffrey Epstein”

Casi 400 haitianos fueron detenidos cerca de las Bahamas intentando llegar al sur de la Florida

Nicolás Maduro confirmó que no viajará a Argentina para participar de la cumbre de la CELAC

Las autoridades rusas instalaron un sistema antiaéreo cerca de la residencia de Putin en la ciudad de Valdái