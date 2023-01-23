Australian Open Results

Monday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD35,173,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Fourth Round
Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Belinda Bencic (12), Switzerland, 7-5, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Third Round
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, def. Raven Klaasen and Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Women's Doubles
Third Round
Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 7-6 (7).