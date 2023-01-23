AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|39
|26
|8
|4
|1
|57
|117
|95
|Providence
|39
|23
|8
|6
|2
|54
|117
|105
|Charlotte
|39
|20
|15
|2
|2
|44
|113
|117
|WB/Scranton
|37
|19
|13
|2
|3
|43
|108
|97
|Lehigh Valley
|38
|19
|14
|3
|2
|43
|110
|113
|Hartford
|39
|16
|14
|3
|6
|41
|110
|119
|Springfield
|40
|18
|17
|1
|4
|41
|116
|119
|Bridgeport
|40
|17
|16
|6
|1
|41
|131
|138
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|38
|27
|9
|1
|1
|56
|142
|120
|Utica
|38
|20
|12
|5
|1
|46
|118
|113
|Syracuse
|37
|18
|13
|3
|3
|42
|135
|123
|Rochester
|36
|19
|14
|2
|1
|41
|113
|121
|Laval
|40
|16
|18
|4
|2
|38
|141
|148
|Cleveland
|38
|15
|18
|3
|2
|35
|124
|150
|Belleville
|39
|15
|20
|3
|1
|34
|129
|145
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|38
|22
|8
|6
|2
|52
|145
|105
|Milwaukee
|39
|22
|14
|1
|2
|47
|136
|117
|Manitoba
|37
|21
|13
|2
|1
|45
|117
|118
|Rockford
|39
|20
|15
|2
|2
|44
|130
|130
|Iowa
|38
|19
|14
|2
|3
|43
|115
|115
|Grand Rapids
|38
|15
|19
|2
|2
|34
|103
|141
|Chicago
|36
|14
|18
|3
|1
|32
|108
|135
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|37
|27
|6
|3
|1
|58
|142
|102
|Calgary
|38
|27
|10
|1
|0
|55
|145
|96
|Colorado
|39
|24
|12
|3
|0
|51
|119
|100
|Abbotsford
|38
|22
|12
|2
|2
|48
|134
|117
|Ontario
|36
|20
|14
|1
|1
|42
|114
|102
|Tucson
|39
|16
|19
|4
|0
|36
|126
|141
|San Jose
|40
|17
|21
|0
|2
|36
|102
|136
|Henderson
|42
|15
|24
|0
|3
|33
|111
|120
|Bakersfield
|37
|14
|20
|2
|1
|31
|101
|121
|San Diego
|40
|11
|29
|0
|0
|22
|102
|155
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Manitoba 5, Texas 4
Toronto 4, Laval 3
Charlotte 9, Cleveland 0
Hartford 4, Rochester 1
Milwaukee 4, Iowa 3
Springfield 3, Grand Rapids 2
Utica 3, Syracuse 2
WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 2
Hershey 4, Belleville 2
Chicago 6, Rockford 2
Bakersfield 3, Tucson 2
Coachella Valley 5, Ontario 4
Colorado 5, Henderson 4
Calgary 5, Abbotsford 3
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 5, Charlotte 2
Manitoba 4, Texas 3
Hartford 4, Providence 3
Colorado 4, Henderson 3
Coachella Valley 4, San Diego 2
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.