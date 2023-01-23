ADVISORY --FLASH-- 4385-PAKISTAN-ELECTRICITY/KARACHI

Lights go out in Pakistan due to grid failure
Start: 23 Jan 2023 06:20 GMT
End: 23 Jan 2023 06:22 GMT
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - Pakistan suffered country-wide power cuts early on Monday due to a major breakdown in its national grid, the federal energy ministry said.
