ADVISORY --FLASH-- 4385-PAKISTAN-ELECTRICITY/KARACHI

Lights go out in Pakistan due to grid failure

Start: 23 Jan 2023 06:20 GMT

End: 23 Jan 2023 06:22 GMT

KARACHI, PAKISTAN - Pakistan suffered country-wide power cuts early on Monday due to a major breakdown in its national grid, the federal energy ministry said.

==

VIDEO SHOWS: VARIOUS OF POWER LINES, GENERATORS, TRAFFIC LIGHTS THAT ARE NOT WORKING, TRAFFIC JAMS

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Pakistan

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com