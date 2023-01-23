COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 23 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/SHERIFF

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 23

23 de Enero de 2023

L.A. sheriff gives update on Monterey Park shooting investigation

Start: 23 Jan 2023 23:00 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna holds a news briefing on the investigation into the Monterey Park shooting. Hall of Justice, Los Angeles.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Un libro y una serie: las explosivas confesiones de Pamela Anderson

Un libro y una serie: las explosivas confesiones de Pamela Anderson

Las series de Netflix Argentina que roban la atención hoy

Un joven humorista chileno causó furor con su participación en el show de James Corden

Top 10 de los podcast más populares hoy de Spotify Argentina

Lista de los 10 videos en tendencia hoy en YouTube Argentina

TENDENCIAS

Usuarios de PayPal podrían ver comprometidos sus datos personales

Usuarios de PayPal podrían ver comprometidos sus datos personales

Piqué, Kun Agüero, Neymar Jr y más estrellas del fútbol que hacen transmisiones en vivo en Twitch

Cómo son las cuevas con lagos subterráneos que permiten disfrutar de una aventura a lo Indiana Jones

Qué es el pasaporte de batería y por qué será un elemento clave para la compra de un auto eléctrico

Sobrepeso y obesidad como estigma: qué es el body shaming y cómo puede afectar la salud mental

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Nagorno Karabaj: el grotesco video que demuestra que los azerbaiyanos no son activistas sino infiltrados del Gobierno

Nagorno Karabaj: el grotesco video que demuestra que los azerbaiyanos no son activistas sino infiltrados del Gobierno

Usuarios de PayPal podrían ver comprometidos sus datos personales

La Unión Europea anunció más ayuda militar para Ucrania mientras sigue la presión sobre Alemania para que envíe tanques a Kiev

Buscaba sicarios para matar a su esposa: uno lo estafó y otro resultó ser un agente encubierto del FBI

Piqué, Kun Agüero, Neymar Jr y más estrellas del fútbol que hacen transmisiones en vivo en Twitch