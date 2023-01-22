COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

21 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 45 36 5 4 76 173 96 21-1-3 15-4-1 7-3-2
Carolina 45 28 9 8 64 146 122 14-5-2 14-4-6 12-3-1
Toronto 47 28 11 8 64 158 125 17-3-4 11-8-4 7-3-2
New Jersey 45 29 12 4 62 159 120 11-10-2 18-2-2 8-5-2
Tampa Bay 45 29 15 1 59 163 135 17-4-1 12-11-0 8-5-0
N.Y. Rangers 46 25 14 7 57 145 123 11-9-4 14-5-3 6-6-1
Washington 48 25 17 6 56 154 133 13-8-3 12-9-3 7-4-1
Pittsburgh 45 23 15 7 53 147 136 13-5-4 10-10-3 5-4-2
N.Y. Islanders 47 23 19 5 51 139 131 13-8-2 10-11-3 9-4-1
Florida 48 23 20 5 51 163 163 12-6-3 11-14-2 8-3-2
Buffalo 45 23 19 3 49 172 155 11-12-2 12-7-1 6-8-1
Philadelphia 47 20 20 7 47 130 150 10-11-1 10-9-6 6-7-4
Detroit 45 19 18 8 46 138 153 11-10-3 8-8-5 5-8-2
Ottawa 46 20 23 3 43 133 152 12-11-1 8-12-2 6-5-0
Montreal 47 20 24 3 43 125 171 11-12-0 9-12-3 4-7-0
Columbus 46 14 30 2 30 119 180 11-15-1 3-15-1 4-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Dallas 47 27 13 7 61 163 124 12-5-3 15-8-4 8-2-3
Winnipeg 47 30 16 1 61 155 123 17-6-0 13-10-1 12-3-0
Seattle 45 27 14 4 58 165 142 11-9-2 16-5-2 8-5-2
Vegas 46 28 16 2 58 149 133 13-13-0 15-3-2 5-7-2
Los Angeles 47 25 16 6 56 154 161 14-9-2 11-7-4 9-4-2
Edmonton 47 26 18 3 55 174 155 12-11-2 14-7-1 9-6-0
Minnesota 45 25 16 4 54 143 130 13-8-1 12-8-3 8-4-0
Calgary 47 22 16 9 53 150 143 13-8-2 9-8-7 8-3-2
Colorado 44 24 17 3 51 139 123 11-8-3 13-9-0 8-4-1
St. Louis 46 23 20 3 49 146 162 10-10-2 13-10-1 6-5-1
Nashville 45 21 18 6 48 124 133 11-7-3 10-11-3 4-6-3
Vancouver 45 18 24 3 39 153 182 8-12-1 10-12-2 10-3-0
San Jose 47 14 24 9 37 145 180 5-12-7 9-12-2 2-8-6
Arizona 45 14 26 5 33 119 165 8-7-2 6-19-3 1-5-2
Anaheim 47 13 29 5 31 113 199 8-13-1 5-16-4 6-6-1
Chicago 43 13 26 4 30 102 158 9-15-2 4-11-2 2-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 1

Colorado 4, Vancouver 1

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 6, Anaheim 3

Calgary 6, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 3

Columbus 5, San Jose 3

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 2, Detroit 1

Montreal 3, Toronto 2, OT

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

