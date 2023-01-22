ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 37 26 10 1 0 53 146 111 Reading 36 24 11 1 0 49 123 94 Maine 35 22 11 1 1 46 132 102 Worcester 39 19 17 3 0 41 133 134 Adirondack 35 12 17 5 1 30 104 120 Trois-Rivieres 36 14 20 2 0 30 104 132 Norfolk 38 6 29 1 2 15 91 170

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 35 22 8 3 2 49 122 98 South Carolina 33 22 7 3 1 48 121 88 Greenville 37 20 10 7 0 47 121 111 Jacksonville 36 22 13 1 0 45 121 108 Atlanta 37 20 14 3 0 43 109 110 Orlando 38 17 16 4 1 39 114 127 Savannah 34 10 18 6 0 26 87 117

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 38 27 10 1 0 55 146 108 Cincinnati 34 20 8 4 2 46 117 102 Toledo 38 19 14 4 1 43 125 114 Wheeling 37 17 16 4 0 38 108 117 Kalamazoo 36 17 16 3 0 37 91 102 Fort Wayne 35 15 14 4 2 36 129 138 Iowa 35 7 19 8 1 23 88 134

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 36 29 6 1 0 59 152 73 Wichita 39 23 13 3 0 49 134 109 Rapid City 38 19 18 1 0 39 127 138 Kansas City 34 16 13 5 0 37 111 115 Tulsa 35 12 16 6 1 31 101 127 Utah 36 15 20 1 0 31 95 125 Allen 35 14 20 1 0 29 101 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Adirondack 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

Indy 6, Cincinnati 0

Kalamazoo 3, Fort Wayne 1

Reading 5, Norfolk 3

South Carolina 6, Jacksonville 3

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2

Florida 9, Savannah 4

Toledo 6, Iowa 1

Utah 1, Tulsa 0

Wichita 3, Allen 1

Idaho 7, Rapid City 1

Saturday's Games

Reading 5, Norfolk 1

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2

Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 0

Florida 6, Savannah 2

Greenville 6, Orlando 3

Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2

Maine 3, Worcester 1

Indy 4, Fort Wayne 2

Toledo 5, Iowa 0

Tulsa 5, Utah 2

Wichita 7, Kansas City 1

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled