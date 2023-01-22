ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|37
|26
|10
|1
|0
|53
|146
|111
|Reading
|36
|24
|11
|1
|0
|49
|123
|94
|Maine
|35
|22
|11
|1
|1
|46
|132
|102
|Worcester
|39
|19
|17
|3
|0
|41
|133
|134
|Adirondack
|35
|12
|17
|5
|1
|30
|104
|120
|Trois-Rivieres
|36
|14
|20
|2
|0
|30
|104
|132
|Norfolk
|38
|6
|29
|1
|2
|15
|91
|170
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|35
|22
|8
|3
|2
|49
|122
|98
|South Carolina
|33
|22
|7
|3
|1
|48
|121
|88
|Greenville
|37
|20
|10
|7
|0
|47
|121
|111
|Jacksonville
|36
|22
|13
|1
|0
|45
|121
|108
|Atlanta
|37
|20
|14
|3
|0
|43
|109
|110
|Orlando
|38
|17
|16
|4
|1
|39
|114
|127
|Savannah
|34
|10
|18
|6
|0
|26
|87
|117
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|38
|27
|10
|1
|0
|55
|146
|108
|Cincinnati
|34
|20
|8
|4
|2
|46
|117
|102
|Toledo
|38
|19
|14
|4
|1
|43
|125
|114
|Wheeling
|37
|17
|16
|4
|0
|38
|108
|117
|Kalamazoo
|36
|17
|16
|3
|0
|37
|91
|102
|Fort Wayne
|35
|15
|14
|4
|2
|36
|129
|138
|Iowa
|35
|7
|19
|8
|1
|23
|88
|134
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|36
|29
|6
|1
|0
|59
|152
|73
|Wichita
|39
|23
|13
|3
|0
|49
|134
|109
|Rapid City
|38
|19
|18
|1
|0
|39
|127
|138
|Kansas City
|34
|16
|13
|5
|0
|37
|111
|115
|Tulsa
|35
|12
|16
|6
|1
|31
|101
|127
|Utah
|36
|15
|20
|1
|0
|31
|95
|125
|Allen
|35
|14
|20
|1
|0
|29
|101
|129
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Adirondack 6, Trois-Rivieres 3
Indy 6, Cincinnati 0
Kalamazoo 3, Fort Wayne 1
Reading 5, Norfolk 3
South Carolina 6, Jacksonville 3
Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2
Florida 9, Savannah 4
Toledo 6, Iowa 1
Utah 1, Tulsa 0
Wichita 3, Allen 1
Idaho 7, Rapid City 1
Saturday's Games
Reading 5, Norfolk 1
South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2
Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 0
Florida 6, Savannah 2
Greenville 6, Orlando 3
Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2
Maine 3, Worcester 1
Indy 4, Fort Wayne 2
Toledo 5, Iowa 0
Tulsa 5, Utah 2
Wichita 7, Kansas City 1
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled