AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 39 26 8 4 1 57 117 95 Providence 38 23 8 5 2 53 114 101 Charlotte 38 20 14 2 2 44 111 112 WB/Scranton 37 19 13 2 3 43 108 97 Lehigh Valley 38 19 14 3 2 43 110 113 Bridgeport 40 17 16 6 1 41 131 138 Hartford 38 15 14 3 6 39 106 116 Springfield 39 17 17 1 4 39 113 117

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 38 27 9 1 1 56 142 120 Utica 37 19 12 5 1 44 115 111 Syracuse 36 18 13 2 3 41 133 120 Rochester 36 19 14 2 1 41 113 121 Laval 40 16 18 4 2 38 141 148 Belleville 39 15 20 3 1 34 129 145 Cleveland 37 14 18 3 2 33 119 148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 37 22 8 5 2 51 142 101 Milwaukee 38 21 14 1 2 45 132 114 Rockford 38 20 14 2 2 44 128 124 Manitoba 36 20 13 2 1 43 113 115 Iowa 37 19 14 2 2 42 112 111 Grand Rapids 37 15 19 1 2 33 101 138 Chicago 35 13 18 3 1 30 102 133

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 35 25 6 3 1 54 133 96 Calgary 37 26 10 1 0 53 140 93 Abbotsford 37 22 11 2 2 48 131 112 Colorado 37 22 12 3 0 47 110 93 Ontario 35 20 14 0 1 41 110 97 Tucson 38 16 18 4 0 36 124 138 San Jose 40 17 21 0 2 36 102 136 Henderson 40 15 22 0 3 33 104 111 Bakersfield 36 13 20 2 1 29 98 119 San Diego 39 11 28 0 0 22 100 151

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 1, Rochester 0

Laval 3, Hershey 2

Providence 5, Hartford 3

Syracuse 2, Utica 0

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 2

Toronto 4, Belleville 3

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 2

Springfield 7, Rockford 2

Tucson 6, Bakersfield 2

Calgary 5, Abbotsford 4

San Jose 6, San Diego 0

Saturday's Games

Manitoba 5, Texas 4

Toronto 4, Laval 3

Charlotte 9, Cleveland 0

Hartford 4, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 2

Hershey 4, Belleville 2

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.