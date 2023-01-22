COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/SHERIFF UPDATE

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 22

22 de Enero de 2023

LA police hold briefing on deadly shooting in Monterey Park

Start: 22 Jan 2023 16:00 GMT

End: 22 Jan 2023 17:00 GMT

MONTEREY PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement officials hold a briefing on the shooting that killed 10 people at a ballroom dance venue where people were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year late on Saturday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

