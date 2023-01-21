NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 45 36 5 4 76 173 96 21-1-3 15-4-1 7-3-2 Toronto 46 28 11 7 63 156 122 17-3-4 11-8-3 7-3-1 Tampa Bay 44 29 14 1 59 160 129 17-4-1 12-10-0 8-5-0 Florida 47 22 20 5 49 158 160 11-6-3 11-14-2 8-3-2 Buffalo 44 22 19 3 47 166 152 10-12-2 12-7-1 6-8-1 Detroit 44 19 17 8 46 137 151 11-9-3 8-8-5 5-8-2 Ottawa 45 20 22 3 43 132 147 12-10-1 8-12-2 6-5-0 Montreal 46 19 24 3 41 122 169 10-12-0 9-12-3 3-7-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 45 28 9 8 64 146 122 14-5-2 14-4-6 12-3-1 New Jersey 45 29 12 4 62 159 120 11-10-2 18-2-2 8-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 46 25 14 7 57 145 123 11-9-4 14-5-3 6-6-1 Washington 48 25 17 6 56 154 133 13-8-3 12-9-3 7-4-1 Pittsburgh 45 23 15 7 53 147 136 13-5-4 10-10-3 5-4-2 N.Y. Islanders 47 23 19 5 51 139 131 13-8-2 10-11-3 9-4-1 Philadelphia 46 19 20 7 45 128 149 10-11-1 9-9-6 6-7-4 Columbus 45 13 30 2 28 114 177 10-15-1 3-15-1 4-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 47 27 13 7 61 163 124 12-5-3 15-8-4 8-2-3 Winnipeg 46 29 16 1 59 150 122 17-6-0 12-10-1 12-3-0 Minnesota 44 25 15 4 54 140 125 13-8-1 12-7-3 8-4-0 Colorado 43 23 17 3 49 135 122 11-8-3 12-9-0 8-4-1 St. Louis 46 23 20 3 49 146 162 10-10-2 13-10-1 6-5-1 Nashville 45 21 18 6 48 124 133 11-7-3 10-11-3 4-6-3 Arizona 45 14 26 5 33 119 165 8-7-2 6-19-3 1-5-2 Chicago 43 13 26 4 30 102 158 9-15-2 4-11-2 2-9-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Seattle 45 27 14 4 58 165 142 11-9-2 16-5-2 8-5-2 Vegas 46 28 16 2 58 149 133 13-13-0 15-3-2 5-7-2 Los Angeles 47 25 16 6 56 154 161 14-9-2 11-7-4 9-4-2 Edmonton 47 26 18 3 55 174 155 12-11-2 14-7-1 9-6-0 Calgary 46 21 16 9 51 144 140 12-8-2 9-8-7 8-3-2 Vancouver 44 18 23 3 39 152 178 8-11-1 10-12-2 10-3-0 San Jose 46 14 23 9 37 142 175 5-12-7 9-11-2 2-8-6 Anaheim 46 13 28 5 31 110 193 8-13-1 5-15-4 6-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1

Anaheim 5, Columbus 3

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Chicago 4, Philadelphia 1

Carolina 5, Minnesota 2

Florida 6, Montreal 2

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

St. Louis 5, Nashville 2

Washington 4, Arizona 0

Edmonton 5, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 3, Vegas 2

Seattle 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Dallas 4, Los Angeles 0

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 1

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.