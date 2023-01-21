German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Union Berlin 3, Hoffenheim 1
Union Berlin: Danilho Doekhi (73, 89), Jamie Leweling (90).
Hoffenheim: Ihlas Bebou (43).
Halftime: 0-1.
Eintracht 3, Schalke 0
Eintracht: Jesper Lindstrom (22), Rafael Borre (84), Aurelio Buta (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Wolfsburg 6, Freiburg 0
Wolfsburg: Patrick Wimmer (1), Jonas Wind (28, 37), Yannick Gerhardt (55), Ridle Baku (80), Luca Waldschmidt (90).
Halftime: 3-0.
Bochum 3, Hertha Berlin 1
Bochum: Philipp Hofmann (22, 56), Keven Schlotterbeck (44).
Hertha Berlin: Suat Serdar (87).
Halftime: 2-0.
Stuttgart 1, Mainz 1
Stuttgart: Sehrou Guirassy (36).
Mainz: Marcus Ingvartsen (40).
Halftime: 1-1.