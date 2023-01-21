COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

German Summaries

21 de Enero de 2023

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Union Berlin 3, Hoffenheim 1

Union Berlin: Danilho Doekhi (73, 89), Jamie Leweling (90).

Hoffenheim: Ihlas Bebou (43).

Halftime: 0-1.

Eintracht 3, Schalke 0

Eintracht: Jesper Lindstrom (22), Rafael Borre (84), Aurelio Buta (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Wolfsburg 6, Freiburg 0

Wolfsburg: Patrick Wimmer (1), Jonas Wind (28, 37), Yannick Gerhardt (55), Ridle Baku (80), Luca Waldschmidt (90).

Halftime: 3-0.

Bochum 3, Hertha Berlin 1

Bochum: Philipp Hofmann (22, 56), Keven Schlotterbeck (44).

Hertha Berlin: Suat Serdar (87).

Halftime: 2-0.

Stuttgart 1, Mainz 1

Stuttgart: Sehrou Guirassy (36).

Mainz: Marcus Ingvartsen (40).

Halftime: 1-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2

