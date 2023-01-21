English Standings

English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|18
|15
|2
|1
|42
|14
|47
|Man City
|19
|13
|3
|3
|50
|20
|42
|Man United
|19
|12
|3
|4
|30
|22
|39
|Newcastle
|19
|10
|8
|1
|33
|11
|38
|Tottenham
|20
|10
|3
|7
|39
|31
|33
|Fulham
|20
|9
|4
|7
|32
|29
|31
|Brighton
|18
|9
|3
|6
|35
|25
|30
|Liverpool
|19
|8
|5
|6
|34
|25
|29
|Brentford
|19
|7
|8
|4
|32
|28
|29
|Chelsea
|20
|8
|5
|7
|22
|21
|29
|Aston Villa
|19
|7
|4
|8
|22
|27
|25
|Crystal Palace
|19
|6
|5
|8
|18
|27
|23
|Nottingham Forest
|19
|5
|5
|9
|15
|34
|20
|Leeds
|18
|4
|5
|9
|26
|33
|17
|Leicester
|19
|5
|2
|12
|26
|33
|17
|Wolverhampton
|19
|4
|5
|10
|12
|27
|17
|Bournemouth
|19
|4
|4
|11
|18
|41
|16
|West Ham
|19
|4
|3
|12
|15
|25
|15
|Everton
|19
|3
|6
|10
|15
|26
|15
|Southampton
|19
|4
|3
|12
|17
|34
|15
___
Friday, Jan. 13
Aston Villa 2, Leeds 1
Saturday, Jan. 14
Man United 2, Man City 1
Brighton 3, Liverpool 0
Everton 1, Southampton 2
Nottingham Forest 2, Leicester 0
Wolverhampton 1, West Ham 0
Brentford 2, Bournemouth 0
Sunday, Jan. 15
Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0
Newcastle 1, Fulham 0
Tottenham 0, Arsenal 2
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Crystal Palace 1, Man United 1
Thursday, Jan. 19
Man City 4, Tottenham 2
Saturday, Jan. 21
Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
Fulham vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|28
|18
|8
|2
|55
|26
|62
|Sheffield United
|28
|17
|6
|5
|48
|24
|57
|Watford
|27
|12
|7
|8
|33
|28
|43
|Middlesbrough
|27
|12
|6
|9
|42
|33
|42
|Norwich
|28
|12
|6
|10
|40
|31
|42
|Blackburn
|27
|14
|0
|13
|30
|34
|42
|West Brom
|28
|11
|8
|9
|38
|30
|41
|Millwall
|26
|11
|6
|9
|32
|27
|39
|Luton Town
|26
|10
|9
|7
|33
|29
|39
|Sunderland
|27
|10
|8
|9
|39
|32
|38
|Swansea
|27
|10
|8
|9
|39
|37
|38
|QPR
|27
|10
|7
|10
|30
|33
|37
|Preston
|27
|10
|7
|10
|24
|30
|37
|Reading
|27
|11
|4
|12
|31
|38
|37
|Coventry
|27
|9
|8
|10
|29
|31
|35
|Hull
|28
|9
|7
|12
|33
|44
|34
|Bristol City
|27
|8
|8
|11
|36
|37
|32
|Birmingham
|27
|8
|8
|11
|29
|33
|32
|Rotherham
|27
|7
|9
|11
|32
|39
|30
|Stoke
|27
|8
|6
|13
|29
|37
|30
|Cardiff
|27
|7
|8
|12
|21
|30
|29
|Huddersfield
|26
|7
|5
|14
|25
|33
|26
|Blackpool
|27
|6
|8
|13
|28
|40
|26
|Wigan
|27
|6
|7
|14
|27
|47
|25
___
Saturday, Jan. 14
Rotherham 4, Blackburn 0
Bristol City 4, Birmingham 2
Burnley 1, Coventry 0
Cardiff 1, Wigan 1
Hull 1, Huddersfield 1
Luton Town 2, West Brom 3
Middlesbrough 1, Millwall 0
Preston 0, Norwich 4
Reading 2, QPR 2
Sheffield United 3, Stoke 1
Sunderland 1, Swansea 3
Watford 2, Blackpool 0
Friday, Jan. 20
Sheffield United 1, Hull 0
Burnley 2, West Brom 1
Saturday, Jan. 21
Coventry 2, Norwich 4
Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol City vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough, 7 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Saturday, Jan. 28
Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd
Hull vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m. ppd
Middlesbrough vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd
Norwich vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd
Preston vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd
Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. ppd
Swansea vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
West Brom vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|27
|17
|7
|3
|47
|27
|58
|Sheffield Wednesday
|26
|16
|7
|3
|46
|18
|55
|Ipswich
|26
|14
|9
|3
|48
|26
|51
|Derby
|25
|12
|8
|5
|36
|19
|44
|Bolton
|26
|12
|8
|6
|33
|20
|44
|Barnsley
|24
|12
|4
|8
|30
|23
|40
|Peterborough
|25
|12
|2
|11
|41
|31
|38
|Wycombe
|26
|11
|5
|10
|33
|27
|38
|Bristol Rovers
|27
|10
|7
|10
|42
|45
|37
|Exeter
|26
|9
|8
|9
|39
|37
|35
|Port Vale
|25
|10
|5
|10
|27
|34
|35
|Charlton
|26
|8
|10
|8
|40
|36
|34
|Oxford United
|25
|8
|8
|9
|31
|28
|32
|Shrewsbury
|25
|9
|5
|11
|27
|29
|32
|Portsmouth
|23
|7
|10
|6
|29
|30
|31
|Lincoln
|25
|6
|12
|7
|24
|30
|30
|Fleetwood Town
|25
|6
|11
|8
|29
|27
|29
|Cheltenham
|25
|8
|4
|13
|21
|30
|28
|Accrington Stanley
|24
|6
|7
|11
|23
|38
|25
|Morecambe
|25
|5
|9
|11
|26
|35
|24
|Cambridge United
|25
|7
|3
|15
|22
|41
|24
|Milton Keynes Dons
|25
|6
|4
|15
|23
|36
|22
|Burton Albion
|26
|5
|7
|14
|32
|54
|22
|Forest Green
|26
|5
|6
|15
|22
|50
|21
___
Saturday, Jan. 14
Accrington Stanley 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Bolton 3, Portsmouth 0
Burton Albion 0, Shrewsbury 4
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Charlton 2, Barnsley 0
Cheltenham 2, Derby 3
Exeter 1, Forest Green 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Oxford United 2
Ipswich 1, Plymouth 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Lincoln 0
Wycombe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Monday, Jan. 16
Port Vale 0, Peterborough 2
Saturday, Jan. 21
Barnsley vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd
Derby vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Bolton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Charlton vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Derby, 10 a.m. ppd
Shrewsbury vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunday, Jan. 29
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m. ppd
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Oxford United vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|26
|17
|6
|3
|36
|13
|57
|Stevenage
|25
|15
|7
|3
|36
|18
|52
|Northampton
|26
|13
|7
|6
|40
|28
|46
|Carlisle
|25
|11
|9
|5
|39
|25
|42
|Salford
|25
|12
|5
|8
|34
|24
|41
|Swindon
|26
|11
|8
|7
|33
|25
|41
|Bradford
|25
|11
|7
|7
|31
|25
|40
|Barrow
|26
|12
|4
|10
|32
|30
|40
|Mansfield Town
|26
|11
|6
|9
|36
|35
|39
|Stockport County
|24
|11
|4
|9
|35
|23
|37
|Walsall
|24
|10
|7
|7
|30
|22
|37
|Doncaster
|25
|11
|4
|10
|30
|35
|37
|AFC Wimbledon
|26
|9
|9
|8
|29
|28
|36
|Sutton United
|27
|10
|6
|11
|27
|35
|36
|Tranmere
|26
|9
|8
|9
|28
|23
|35
|Grimsby Town
|24
|8
|6
|10
|26
|32
|30
|Crewe
|24
|7
|9
|8
|20
|28
|30
|Newport County
|26
|6
|8
|12
|24
|30
|26
|Colchester
|26
|7
|5
|14
|26
|33
|26
|Harrogate Town
|25
|6
|6
|13
|32
|40
|24
|Crawley Town
|24
|5
|7
|12
|26
|39
|22
|Rochdale
|26
|5
|5
|16
|22
|39
|20
|Hartlepool
|25
|4
|7
|14
|24
|47
|19
|Gillingham
|24
|3
|8
|13
|9
|28
|17
___
Saturday, Jan. 14
AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 0
Carlisle 2, Newport County 0
Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd
Gillingham 2, Hartlepool 0
Harrogate Town 1, Stevenage 1
Leyton Orient 0, Barrow 0
Mansfield Town 1, Crewe 1
Rochdale 1, Colchester 2
Salford 2, Sutton United 0
Stockport County 2, Northampton 0
Swindon 5, Grimsby Town 0
Tranmere 1, Walsall 1
Saturday, Jan. 21
Barrow vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd
Colchester vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m. ppd
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Hartlepool vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ppd
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd
Tuesday, Jan. 24
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
AFC Wimbledon vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Swindon vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Salford vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.