Agencias

AHL Glance

21 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 38 25 8 4 1 55 113 93
Providence 38 23 8 5 2 53 114 101
Lehigh Valley 38 19 14 3 2 43 110 113
Charlotte 37 19 14 2 2 42 102 112
WB/Scranton 36 18 13 2 3 41 105 95
Bridgeport 39 17 15 6 1 41 129 135
Hartford 37 14 14 3 6 37 102 115
Springfield 38 16 17 1 4 37 106 115

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 37 26 9 1 1 54 138 117
Utica 37 19 12 5 1 44 115 111
Rochester 35 19 13 2 1 41 112 117
Syracuse 36 18 13 2 3 41 133 120
Laval 39 16 18 4 1 37 138 144
Belleville 38 15 19 3 1 34 127 141
Cleveland 36 14 17 3 2 33 119 139

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 36 22 8 4 2 50 138 96
Milwaukee 37 21 14 0 2 44 130 111
Rockford 37 20 13 2 2 44 126 117
Manitoba 35 19 13 2 1 41 108 111
Iowa 36 18 14 2 2 40 109 109
Grand Rapids 37 15 19 1 2 33 101 138
Chicago 35 13 18 3 1 30 102 133

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 35 25 6 3 1 54 133 96
Calgary 36 25 10 1 0 51 135 89
Abbotsford 36 22 11 2 1 47 127 107
Colorado 37 22 12 3 0 47 110 93
Ontario 35 20 14 0 1 41 110 97
Tucson 37 15 18 4 0 34 118 136
San Jose 39 16 21 0 2 34 96 136
Henderson 40 15 22 0 3 33 104 111
Bakersfield 35 13 19 2 1 29 96 113
San Diego 38 11 27 0 0 22 100 145

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 1, Rochester 0

Laval 3, Hershey 2

Providence 5, Hartford 3

Syracuse 2, Utica 0

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 2

Toronto 4, Belleville 3

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

