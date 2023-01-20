NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 45 36 5 4 76 173 96 21-1-3 15-4-1 7-3-2 Carolina 45 28 9 8 64 146 122 14-5-2 14-4-6 12-3-1 Toronto 46 28 11 7 63 156 122 17-3-4 11-8-3 7-3-1 New Jersey 44 29 12 3 61 156 116 11-10-2 18-2-1 8-5-2 Tampa Bay 43 29 13 1 59 157 124 17-4-1 12-9-0 8-5-0 N.Y. Rangers 46 25 14 7 57 145 123 11-9-4 14-5-3 6-6-1 Washington 47 24 17 6 54 150 133 13-8-3 11-9-3 7-4-1 Pittsburgh 44 22 15 7 51 143 135 12-5-4 10-10-3 5-4-2 N.Y. Islanders 46 23 19 4 50 137 128 13-8-2 10-11-2 9-4-1 Florida 47 22 20 5 49 158 160 11-6-3 11-14-2 8-3-2 Buffalo 43 21 19 3 45 163 150 9-12-2 12-7-1 6-8-1 Philadelphia 46 19 20 7 45 128 149 10-11-1 9-9-6 6-7-4 Detroit 43 18 17 8 44 134 149 11-9-3 7-8-5 5-8-2 Ottawa 44 20 21 3 43 131 143 12-10-1 8-11-2 6-5-0 Montreal 46 19 24 3 41 122 169 10-12-0 9-12-3 3-7-0 Columbus 45 13 30 2 28 114 177 10-15-1 3-15-1 4-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 46 26 13 7 59 159 124 12-5-3 14-8-4 8-2-3 Winnipeg 46 29 16 1 59 150 122 17-6-0 12-10-1 12-3-0 Vegas 45 28 15 2 58 147 130 13-12-0 15-3-2 5-7-2 Seattle 44 26 14 4 56 161 139 10-9-2 16-5-2 8-5-2 Los Angeles 46 25 15 6 56 154 157 14-8-2 11-7-4 9-4-2 Minnesota 44 25 15 4 54 140 125 13-8-1 12-7-3 8-4-0 Edmonton 46 25 18 3 53 169 152 11-11-2 14-7-1 9-6-0 Calgary 46 21 16 9 51 144 140 12-8-2 9-8-7 8-3-2 Colorado 43 23 17 3 49 135 122 11-8-3 12-9-0 8-4-1 Nashville 44 21 17 6 48 122 128 11-7-3 10-10-3 4-5-3 St. Louis 45 22 20 3 47 141 160 9-10-2 13-10-1 5-5-1 Vancouver 44 18 23 3 39 152 178 8-11-1 10-12-2 10-3-0 San Jose 46 14 23 9 37 142 175 5-12-7 9-11-2 2-8-6 Arizona 44 14 25 5 33 119 161 8-6-2 6-19-3 1-5-2 Anaheim 46 13 28 5 31 110 193 8-13-1 5-15-4 6-6-1 Chicago 43 13 26 4 30 102 158 9-15-2 4-11-2 2-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Colorado 4, Calgary 1

Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 2

San Jose 5, Dallas 3

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1

Anaheim 5, Columbus 3

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Chicago 4, Philadelphia 1

Carolina 5, Minnesota 2

Florida 6, Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.