NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|45
|36
|5
|4
|76
|173
|96
|21-1-3
|15-4-1
|7-3-2
|Carolina
|45
|28
|9
|8
|64
|146
|122
|14-5-2
|14-4-6
|12-3-1
|Toronto
|46
|28
|11
|7
|63
|156
|122
|17-3-4
|11-8-3
|7-3-1
|New Jersey
|44
|29
|12
|3
|61
|156
|116
|11-10-2
|18-2-1
|8-5-2
|Tampa Bay
|43
|29
|13
|1
|59
|157
|124
|17-4-1
|12-9-0
|8-5-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|25
|14
|7
|57
|145
|123
|11-9-4
|14-5-3
|6-6-1
|Washington
|47
|24
|17
|6
|54
|150
|133
|13-8-3
|11-9-3
|7-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|44
|22
|15
|7
|51
|143
|135
|12-5-4
|10-10-3
|5-4-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|46
|23
|19
|4
|50
|137
|128
|13-8-2
|10-11-2
|9-4-1
|Florida
|47
|22
|20
|5
|49
|158
|160
|11-6-3
|11-14-2
|8-3-2
|Buffalo
|43
|21
|19
|3
|45
|163
|150
|9-12-2
|12-7-1
|6-8-1
|Philadelphia
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
|128
|149
|10-11-1
|9-9-6
|6-7-4
|Detroit
|43
|18
|17
|8
|44
|134
|149
|11-9-3
|7-8-5
|5-8-2
|Ottawa
|44
|20
|21
|3
|43
|131
|143
|12-10-1
|8-11-2
|6-5-0
|Montreal
|46
|19
|24
|3
|41
|122
|169
|10-12-0
|9-12-3
|3-7-0
|Columbus
|45
|13
|30
|2
|28
|114
|177
|10-15-1
|3-15-1
|4-11-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|46
|26
|13
|7
|59
|159
|124
|12-5-3
|14-8-4
|8-2-3
|Winnipeg
|46
|29
|16
|1
|59
|150
|122
|17-6-0
|12-10-1
|12-3-0
|Vegas
|45
|28
|15
|2
|58
|147
|130
|13-12-0
|15-3-2
|5-7-2
|Seattle
|44
|26
|14
|4
|56
|161
|139
|10-9-2
|16-5-2
|8-5-2
|Los Angeles
|46
|25
|15
|6
|56
|154
|157
|14-8-2
|11-7-4
|9-4-2
|Minnesota
|44
|25
|15
|4
|54
|140
|125
|13-8-1
|12-7-3
|8-4-0
|Edmonton
|46
|25
|18
|3
|53
|169
|152
|11-11-2
|14-7-1
|9-6-0
|Calgary
|46
|21
|16
|9
|51
|144
|140
|12-8-2
|9-8-7
|8-3-2
|Colorado
|43
|23
|17
|3
|49
|135
|122
|11-8-3
|12-9-0
|8-4-1
|Nashville
|44
|21
|17
|6
|48
|122
|128
|11-7-3
|10-10-3
|4-5-3
|St. Louis
|45
|22
|20
|3
|47
|141
|160
|9-10-2
|13-10-1
|5-5-1
|Vancouver
|44
|18
|23
|3
|39
|152
|178
|8-11-1
|10-12-2
|10-3-0
|San Jose
|46
|14
|23
|9
|37
|142
|175
|5-12-7
|9-11-2
|2-8-6
|Arizona
|44
|14
|25
|5
|33
|119
|161
|8-6-2
|6-19-3
|1-5-2
|Anaheim
|46
|13
|28
|5
|31
|110
|193
|8-13-1
|5-15-4
|6-6-1
|Chicago
|43
|13
|26
|4
|30
|102
|158
|9-15-2
|4-11-2
|2-9-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Ottawa 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Colorado 4, Calgary 1
Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 2
San Jose 5, Dallas 3
Thursday's Games
Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1
Anaheim 5, Columbus 3
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Chicago 4, Philadelphia 1
Carolina 5, Minnesota 2
Florida 6, Montreal 2
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Anaheim at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.