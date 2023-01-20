Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Tour Scores
|Darren Clarke
|33-32—65
|Kevin Sutherland
|32-33—65
|Alex Cejka
|34-32—66
|Ernie Els
|34-32—66
|Justin Leonard
|33-33—66
|Corey Pavin
|34-32—66
|Mike Weir
|33-33—66
|Michael Allen
|33-34—67
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|34-33—67
|Bernhard Langer
|32-35—67
|David Frost
|34-34—68
|Retief Goosen
|35-33—68
|Scott McCarron
|36-32—68
|Dicky Pride
|32-36—68
|Steve Stricker
|35-33—68
|Ken Tanigawa
|35-33—68
|Steven Alker
|34-35—69
|Paul Broadhurst
|35-34—69
|Joe Durant
|36-33—69
|Lee Janzen
|34-35—69
|Jerry Kelly
|34-35—69
|Tom Lehman
|35-34—69
|Colin Montgomerie
|33-36—69
|Scott Parel
|36-33—69
|Vijay Singh
|37-32—69
|Stephen Ames
|35-35—70
|Doug Barron
|37-33—70
|K.J. Choi
|35-35—70
|David Toms
|36-34—70
|Stephen Dodd
|35-36—71
|Steve Flesch
|36-35—71
|Thongchai Jaidee
|36-35—71
|Mark O'Meara
|34-37—71
|Rod Pampling
|36-35—71
|Olin Browne
|36-36—72
|David Duval
|40-32—72
|Fred Funk
|37-35—72
|Rocco Mediate
|39-33—72
|Fred Couples
|38-36—74
|Jeff Sluman
|40-35—75
|Jay Haas
|37-39—76
|Cameron Beckman
|42-38—80