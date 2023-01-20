COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 20 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Tour Scores

20 de Enero de 2023

Thursday

At Hualalai GC

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72

First Round

Darren Clarke 33-32—65
Kevin Sutherland 32-33—65
Alex Cejka 34-32—66
Ernie Els 34-32—66
Justin Leonard 33-33—66
Corey Pavin 34-32—66
Mike Weir 33-33—66
Michael Allen 33-34—67
Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-33—67
Bernhard Langer 32-35—67
David Frost 34-34—68
Retief Goosen 35-33—68
Scott McCarron 36-32—68
Dicky Pride 32-36—68
Steve Stricker 35-33—68
Ken Tanigawa 35-33—68
Steven Alker 34-35—69
Paul Broadhurst 35-34—69
Joe Durant 36-33—69
Lee Janzen 34-35—69
Jerry Kelly 34-35—69
Tom Lehman 35-34—69
Colin Montgomerie 33-36—69
Scott Parel 36-33—69
Vijay Singh 37-32—69
Stephen Ames 35-35—70
Doug Barron 37-33—70
K.J. Choi 35-35—70
David Toms 36-34—70
Stephen Dodd 35-36—71
Steve Flesch 36-35—71
Thongchai Jaidee 36-35—71
Mark O'Meara 34-37—71
Rod Pampling 36-35—71
Olin Browne 36-36—72
David Duval 40-32—72
Fred Funk 37-35—72
Rocco Mediate 39-33—72
Fred Couples 38-36—74
Jeff Sluman 40-35—75
Jay Haas 37-39—76
Cameron Beckman 42-38—80

