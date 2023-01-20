AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|37
|25
|8
|3
|1
|54
|111
|90
|Providence
|37
|22
|8
|5
|2
|51
|109
|98
|Charlotte
|37
|19
|14
|2
|2
|42
|102
|112
|WB/Scranton
|35
|18
|12
|2
|3
|41
|103
|90
|Lehigh Valley
|37
|18
|14
|3
|2
|41
|105
|111
|Bridgeport
|38
|16
|15
|6
|1
|39
|128
|135
|Hartford
|36
|14
|13
|3
|6
|37
|99
|110
|Springfield
|38
|16
|17
|1
|4
|37
|106
|115
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|36
|25
|9
|1
|1
|52
|134
|114
|Utica
|36
|19
|11
|5
|1
|44
|115
|109
|Rochester
|34
|19
|13
|1
|1
|40
|112
|116
|Syracuse
|35
|17
|13
|2
|3
|39
|131
|120
|Laval
|38
|15
|18
|4
|1
|35
|135
|142
|Belleville
|37
|15
|18
|3
|1
|34
|124
|137
|Cleveland
|36
|14
|17
|3
|2
|33
|119
|139
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|36
|22
|8
|4
|2
|50
|138
|96
|Milwaukee
|37
|21
|14
|0
|2
|44
|130
|111
|Rockford
|37
|20
|13
|2
|2
|44
|126
|117
|Manitoba
|35
|19
|13
|2
|1
|41
|108
|111
|Iowa
|36
|18
|14
|2
|2
|40
|109
|109
|Grand Rapids
|37
|15
|19
|1
|2
|33
|101
|138
|Chicago
|35
|13
|18
|3
|1
|30
|102
|133
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|35
|25
|6
|3
|1
|54
|133
|96
|Calgary
|36
|25
|10
|1
|0
|51
|135
|89
|Abbotsford
|36
|22
|11
|2
|1
|47
|127
|107
|Colorado
|37
|22
|12
|3
|0
|47
|110
|93
|Ontario
|35
|20
|14
|0
|1
|41
|110
|97
|Tucson
|37
|15
|18
|4
|0
|34
|118
|136
|San Jose
|39
|16
|21
|0
|2
|34
|96
|136
|Henderson
|40
|15
|22
|0
|3
|33
|104
|111
|Bakersfield
|35
|13
|19
|2
|1
|29
|96
|113
|San Diego
|38
|11
|27
|0
|0
|22
|100
|145
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled