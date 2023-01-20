AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 37 25 8 3 1 54 111 90 Providence 37 22 8 5 2 51 109 98 Charlotte 37 19 14 2 2 42 102 112 WB/Scranton 35 18 12 2 3 41 103 90 Lehigh Valley 37 18 14 3 2 41 105 111 Bridgeport 38 16 15 6 1 39 128 135 Hartford 36 14 13 3 6 37 99 110 Springfield 38 16 17 1 4 37 106 115

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 36 25 9 1 1 52 134 114 Utica 36 19 11 5 1 44 115 109 Rochester 34 19 13 1 1 40 112 116 Syracuse 35 17 13 2 3 39 131 120 Laval 38 15 18 4 1 35 135 142 Belleville 37 15 18 3 1 34 124 137 Cleveland 36 14 17 3 2 33 119 139

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 36 22 8 4 2 50 138 96 Milwaukee 37 21 14 0 2 44 130 111 Rockford 37 20 13 2 2 44 126 117 Manitoba 35 19 13 2 1 41 108 111 Iowa 36 18 14 2 2 40 109 109 Grand Rapids 37 15 19 1 2 33 101 138 Chicago 35 13 18 3 1 30 102 133

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 35 25 6 3 1 54 133 96 Calgary 36 25 10 1 0 51 135 89 Abbotsford 36 22 11 2 1 47 127 107 Colorado 37 22 12 3 0 47 110 93 Ontario 35 20 14 0 1 41 110 97 Tucson 37 15 18 4 0 34 118 136 San Jose 39 16 21 0 2 34 96 136 Henderson 40 15 22 0 3 33 104 111 Bakersfield 35 13 19 2 1 29 96 113 San Diego 38 11 27 0 0 22 100 145

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled