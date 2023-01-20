COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 20 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 20

20 de Enero de 2023

Biden welcomes U.S. mayors to White House

Start: 20 Jan 2023 19:14 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2023 20:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes mayors attending U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting to White House.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Monica Lewinsky: sus enseñanzas de vida a 25 años de su escándalo con Bill Clinton

Monica Lewinsky: sus enseñanzas de vida a 25 años de su escándalo con Bill Clinton

Ranking Spotify en Argentina: top 10 de los podcast favoritos

Esta es la fortuna que Harry y Meghan Markle habrían acumulado tras dejar la corona británica

Cómo les impactó la canción de Shakira y Bizarrap a Casio, Ferrari, Rolex y Twingo en redes sociales

RBD anunció su regreso a los escenarios con el #SoyRebeldeTour: fechas, lugares y preventa

TENDENCIAS

Twitter ya tiene opción para marcar tweets que se quieren ver después

Twitter ya tiene opción para marcar tweets que se quieren ver después

Con materiales recuperados de la fabricación de vehículos se generan fuentes de trabajo para emprendedores

Un celular que se puede doblar 360 grados

Un travesía de pelos: los diarios de motocicleta que protagonizan Moxie y Joss

Una sofisticada estafa publicitaria falsificó más de 1.700 aplicaciones y afectó a 11 millones de teléfonos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La Fiscalía de Brasil ordenó la detención del suspendido gobernador de Brasilia y del ex secretario de Seguridad

La Fiscalía de Brasil ordenó la detención del suspendido gobernador de Brasilia y del ex secretario de Seguridad

La vicepresidenta uruguaya, Beatriz Argimón, evalúa ser candidata en 2024 para suceder a Luis Lacalle Pou

El gobierno de Chile reactivará la mesa de trabajo con la oposición para enfrentar la crisis de inseguridad y violencia

Cómo son y cuánto cuestan las 8 propiedades más lujosas de Estados Unidos

Supermercados de Punta del Este subieron los precios por el verano y están 7,4% más caros que Montevideo