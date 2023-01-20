ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/

Pro-abortion demonstrators mark Roe v. Wade anniversary
Start: 22 Jan 2023 18:00 GMT
End: 22 Jan 2023 19:00 GMT
MADISON, WI - Pro-abortion demonstrators march in Madison, Wisconsin to mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
SCHEDULE:
1800GMT - start of rally
1900GMT - march to Captiol Building
1945GMT - speakers
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: natural
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com