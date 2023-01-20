COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 20 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-LISA MARIE PRESLEY/MEMORIAL

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 20

20 de Enero de 2023

Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

Start: 22 Jan 2023 15:45 GMT

End: 22 Jan 2023 16:45 GMT

MEMPHIS, TN - A public memorial for late singer Lisa Marie Presley will be held at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll,"

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - start of public memorial service

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resales

DIGITAL: No resales

Source: GRACELAND

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

